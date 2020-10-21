Jennifer Lopez Glows in ICONIC London in new music video for "Pa Ti."
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips looked to ICONIC London, the #1 UK seller of cruelty free make up, to help create Jennifer Lopez's glowing look for the music video for her latest hit, Pa Ti.
To create the look, Mary used the ICONIC London Illuminator which gives a soft-focus effect and perfectly accentuates the high points of the face. Every drop of this super-concentrated shimmer elixir glides on smoothly and adds an ultra-blendable glow. The liquid shimmer can be added to your foundation, primer, moisturizer or simply used alone. Green Tea Leaf Extract provides a rich source of antioxidants while Chamomile Extract soothes the skin. The Illuminator is vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free.
She also applied the ICONIC London Sheer Cream Blush in Fresh Faced. A dream to build and blend, this lightweight gel cream blush transforms into a liquid, releasing vibrant, coated pigments that leave cheeks looking sculpted and lifted. Sheer Cream Blush comes in an easy-squeeze tube and has a gel-to-watercolor formula that puts you in full control of your blush. It contains Horehound Extract that provides antipollution benefits and it vegan and cruelty-free.
J Lo joins a list of celebrities known to have worn ICONIC London including Kim Kardashian West, Beyoncé, Meghan Markle, Ariana Grande, Kendell Jenner and Hailey Bieber.
The Illuminator ($40) and Sheer Cream Blush ($25) are available in-store at Sephora and on Sephora.com.
Female founded and British born beauty company ICONIC LONDON offers innovative and trend-leading products that are cruelty free and always creating excitement in the beauty landscape. In July 2020, the brand made its way stateside and launched their curated best-selling and fan-favorite products in store at Sephora and Sephora.com.
