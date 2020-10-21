Jennifer Lopez Glows in ICONIC London in new music video for "Pa Ti."

To create the look, Mary used the ICONIC London Illuminator which gives a soft-focus effect and perfectly accentuates the high points of the face. Every drop of this super-concentrated shimmer elixir glides on smoothly and adds an ultra-blendable glow. The liquid shimmer can be added to your foundation, primer, moisturizer or simply used alone. Green Tea Leaf Extract provides a rich source of antioxidants while Chamomile Extract soothes the skin. The Illuminator is vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free.

She also applied the ICONIC London Sheer Cream Blush in Fresh Faced. A dream to build and blend, this lightweight gel cream blush transforms into a liquid, releasing vibrant, coated pigments that leave cheeks looking sculpted and lifted. Sheer Cream Blush comes in an easy-squeeze tube and has a gel-to-watercolor formula that puts you in full control of your blush. It contains Horehound Extract that provides antipollution benefits and it vegan and cruelty-free.

J Lo joins a list of celebrities known to have worn ICONIC London including Kim Kardashian West, Beyoncé, Meghan Markle, Ariana Grande, Kendell Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

The Illuminator ($40) and Sheer Cream Blush ($25) are available in-store at Sephora and on Sephora.com.

Female founded and British born beauty company ICONIC LONDON offers innovative and trend-leading products that are cruelty free and always creating excitement in the beauty landscape. In July 2020, the brand made its way stateside and launched their curated best-selling and fan-favorite products in store at Sephora and Sephora.com.

