Jennifer Lopez Launches JLo Beauty

Like Jennifer herself, JLo Beauty is a force: powerhouse ingredients in rare combinations delivering uncompromising results for one groundbreaking authority in agelessness. Determined from the beginning to create luxe formulas that work as hard as she does, Jennifer carefully curated this game-changing, high-performance skincare collection. The collection she spent decades searching out.

It all stems from Jennifer's long-time beauty philosophy based on The Five S's: sleep, sunscreen, serum, supplements and sano. Inspired by the Spanish phrase, vivir sano, Jennifer has always committed to living a healthy, sane life. While Jennifer can't bottle sleep or sano, her approach to life has informed an edited line-up of multitasking formulas that make self-care more simple — and a sensorial experience that serves as a daily reminder that beauty is an inside job.

"I want people to know that this is deeply meaningful for me, that it's personal. Now I want to share what I've learned with people everywhere. You want to know how I got my skin, how I look this way? This is how. This is how I live my life and it's pretty simple." — Jennifer Lopez, Founder, JLo Beauty

For her hero ingredient, Jennifer was inspired by an old family secret—olive oil—but challenged her formulators to create something new, innovative, and groundbreaking. Enter the proprietary JLo Beauty™ Olive Complex: a 4-part olive blend of squalane, fermented oil, extra virgin oil and leaf extract that delivers antioxidant protection, and is clinically shown to deliver all-day moisturization and that star glow.

Conceived by Jennifer, grounded in science, the eight-piece collection reflects two years of product development and over 100 reformulations — until the result was finally worthy of her name. Starring Jennifer's favorite glow serum and wonder cream, JLo Beauty improves the look and feel of skin — uncovering ageless beauty and limitless glow.

The JLo Beauty collection features eight luxury formulas, at accessible prices:

THAT HIT SINGLE IN A GEL CREAM CLEANSER ($38)

Brighten. Refine. Soothe.

Brighten. Refine. Soothe. THAT JLO GLOW IN A MULTITASKING SERUM ($79)

Tighten. Brighten. Hydrate.

Tighten. Brighten. Hydrate. THAT LIMITLESS GLOW IN A MULTITASKING MASK ( $18 ; $48 for three)

Tighten. Plump. Radiate.

; for three) Tighten. Plump. Radiate. THAT BLOCKBUSTER IN A NONSTOP WONDER CREAM ($58)

Hydrate. Plump. Nourish.

Hydrate. Plump. Nourish. THAT BIG SCREEN IN A BROAD SPECTRUM SPF 30 MOISTURIZER ($54)

Hydrate. Protect. Soothe.

Hydrate. Protect. Soothe. THAT FRESH TAKE IN A FIERCE EYE CREAM ($48)

Hydrate. Brighten. Smooth.

Hydrate. Brighten. Smooth. THAT STAR FILTER IN AN INSTANT COMPLEXION BOOSTER ($39)

Highlight. Bronze. Diffuse

IN AN INSTANT COMPLEXION BOOSTER Highlight. Bronze. Diffuse THAT INNER LOVE IN A SKIN-NUTRITIOUS DIETARY SUPPLEMENT ($36)

Nourish. Protect. Soothe.

JLo Beauty launches on www.jlobeauty.com starting January 1, 2021 and at Sephora, sephora.com and Amazon on January 14, 2021.

SOURCE JLo Beauty