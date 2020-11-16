Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Forevermark Diamonds at the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Rob Zangardi & Mariel Haenn, Jennifer's stylists said of the ensemble, "For Jennifer, recipient of the People's Icon Award, we wanted to give her a feminine yet glamorous look and knew these asscher cut earrings from Forevermark by Rahaminov would be the perfect complement."

Forevermark diamond looks at the 2020 People's Choice Awards include:

Who: Actor/Singer/Producer Jennifer Lopez, People's Choice Awards Recipient, People's Icon of 2020

The Look:

Forevermark by Rahaminov Asscher Diamond Drop Earrings set in Platinum 36.10 ctw

Asscher Diamond Drop Earrings set in Platinum 36.10 ctw Forevermark Black Label Square Diamond Bangle Set in 18K White Gold 2.25 ctw

Notes to Editors:

ABOUT FOREVERMARK

Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS BEYOND the 4Cs

Every Forevermark diamond is a natural, unique and a precious gift of nature. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RARE

Less than one per cent of the world's natural diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RESPONSIBLY SOURCED

Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.

FOREVERMARK INSCRIPTION & GRADING

Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark's standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. Authorised Forevermark Jewellers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities - cut, colour, clarity and caratage - of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorised Forevermark Jeweller go to www.forevermark.com

SOURCE Forevermark

Related Links

http://www.adiamondisforever.com

