Jennifer Mancuso Joins North Highland as Vice President of Human Resources

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Management consulting firm North Highland announced today that Jennifer Mancuso has joined the firm as its new vice president of Human Resources. In that capacity, Mancuso will drive the firm's people strategy, overseeing talent management and retention, performance management and training. She will report to CEO Dan Reardon and will become a member of North Highland's executive leadership team.

"Jennifer brings an extraordinary depth of expertise to our firm. She is a strong business partner who has worked across multiple industries and is the ideal leader to drive change management and transformation as North Highland evolves its business model," said Reardon. "We are excited about her demonstrable success aligning People strategies with the business to better serve clients, as well as the exceptional insight she brings from hands-on leadership in complex environments."

Mancuso has worked in a variety of industry sectors including food services, bio-medical, manufacturing and transportation. In addition to leading core HR functions, she has held audit and compliance responsibilities related to labor law. Her experience directing HR strategies for a diverse array of business models is well-aligned with industries North Highland serves, and with its brand and vision as a human-centered firm connecting people to unleash potential together.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a firm that's so well respected in the consulting sector and with its clients," said Mancuso, "I seized the opportunity to become part of this team. North Highland shares my passion that people are the ultimate enabler of client success and business growth."

Most recently, Mancuso led the HR function for Vero BioTech LLC, where she built and launched its human capital functions as the company was unwinding from a professional employer organization. Previously, she held commensurately senior roles for a diverse array of national and global companies, with extensive experience in start-up and mature service delivery models.

Mancuso holds a B.A. in Spanish from Wake Forest University. She has worked and studied in Spain and Mexico and is fluent in Spanish. She is active in the community and is a member of SHRM – Atlanta.

