Jennifer Martin Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe as Chief Financial Officer and General Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe ("WCAS" or the "Firm"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the technology and healthcare industries, announced today that Jennifer Martin has joined the Firm as Chief Financial Officer and General Partner. Ms. Martin joins WCAS from Providence Equity Partners, where she was the Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Martin brings to WCAS a proven track record with over 15 years of experience as a senior finance executive at leading private capital firms.

D. Scott Mackesy, Managing Partner of WCAS, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to WCAS as our new CFO. Jennifer is an outstanding finance executive with senior leadership skills and experience gained at leading private equity firms. She is widely respected as a strategic thinker with a proven track record of enhancing high-performing cultures, such as we have at WCAS."

Ms. Martin noted, "WCAS is one the most respected private equity firms in the capital markets industry, and I am honored to have been selected as the Firm's new CFO. I look forward to working with such a talented group of investment and operations professionals as WCAS continues to build value for its investors."

At Providence Equity Partners, Ms. Martin was the Chief Financial Officer and a Managing Director leading all finance functions including Fund Accounting, Management Company Accounting, Valuation & Strategic Analysis, Tax, and GP Fund Services for various entities. During her 15-year tenure at Providence, she also supported PSG as their Finance Director, collectively managing active commitments of over $45 billion. She originally joined the firm in 2010, and, prior to that, served as a Finance Manager at Bain Capital and as a Senior Accountant at Ernst & Young LLP. Ms. Martin is a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA® charterholder.

