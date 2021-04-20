Jennifer McGuinness of Mortgage Venture Partners and Fay Financial have come together to Launch Invigorate Finance

TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invigorate Finance is a closed loan mortgage conduit aggregator that specializes in the creation of new and improved lending programs and the aggregation of these residential and business purpose loans.

Invigorate Finance is offering solutions to lenders not found in the industry before now, including an innovative suite of loan products and a process that insulates risk and streamlines origination, asset management, servicing, and structured finance with a collaborative approach and emphasis on the client experience.

"Ed Fay and I have known each other for a long time and by teaming up we are bringing together a level of experience, skills, and a quality of service that no other aggregator can match," said McGuinness. "It is an exciting combination that allows Invigorate Finance to fully optimize the power of mortgage loan aggregation and enhance execution for lenders and investors alike."

McGuinness, an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in the space, has previously held senior management and executive roles with Colony American Finance n/k/a CoreVest American Finance, WinWater Home Mortgage/PremiumPoint Investments, and Deutsche Bank. At WinWater/Premium Point, amongst other things, she was the head of the deal team as they were the first hedge-fund issuer of residential mortgage-backed securities collateralized by newly originated mortgage loans. McGuinness was named a 2019 HousingWire Vanguard, winner of a 20/20 Women of Vision Award by Women's Mortgage Banking Magazine, and was profiled as a significant Woman in Real Estate by REI Ink Magazine.

According to Ed Fay, "Invigorate Finance is bringing the market to the next level with enhanced products and exemplary customer service in a way that takes full advantage of Jen McGuinness' impressive business experience, full life of loan execution skills, and significant industry knowledge. I am excited about what we are doing."

