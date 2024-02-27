Jennifer McTernan Ranks Most Qualified in Race for Judge in Cuyahoga County by Non-Partisan Group

CLEVELAND, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends of Jennifer McTernan announced today that http://Judge4Yourself.com/, the independent non-partisan ratings organization, rated Jennifer McTernan as the most qualified candidate in the race for judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, General Division.

According to its website, Judge4Yourself.com rates candidates based on four sets of criteria: competence for the position sought, diligence, integrity, and temperament and demeanor.

With a decade of experience as a criminal defense attorney, McTernan graduated from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in 2013 and was admitted to the Ohio bar in 2013. She has since also been admitted to practice in the Sixth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals and the Northern and Southern Districts of Ohio.

For the past ten years, she has been in courtrooms throughout Northeast Ohio every day, handling a wide variety of cases ranging from low-level misdemeanors to high-level felonies to juvenile and appeals, with the majority of her experience being in the court she seeks to be judge. She practices criminal defense litigation out of an office in the Buckeye neighborhood of Cleveland's Ward 4. Here, she has the opportunity to not just briefly interact with those that would appear in front of her, but actually get to know underserved members of the community meaningfully and at length throughout her representation of them.

McTernan is the only candidate in the race with criminal defense experience, specifically a decade of criminal defense litigation experience. She is also the only candidate in this race to have a decade of firsthand experience in the court she seeks to be judge.

Michael Kan, Solon City Council Member & Assistant Public Defender at the Cuyahoga County Public Defender's Office says, "Jennifer McTernan has impeccable qualifications to be a Common Pleas judge. She is competent, compassionate, and fair. She has practiced law as a defense attorney in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for a decade. She also has the necessary temperament to be a judge, having patiently represented many clients on the Court's mental health docket."

In addition to her legal expertise, McTernan is the only candidate in the race uniquely qualified to handle criminal cases on Cuyahoga County's Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities specialty docket. From her unique, hands-on experience representing those on this docket, McTernan emphasizes the importance of providing clients with access to mental health and developmental disability services to address the often underlying causes of their case.

Election Day for the 2024 March Primary Election is March 19th, 2024.

To learn more about Jennifer McTernan, please visit https://mcternanforjudge.com/

