Jennifer Meade Named President at Aldevron

News provided by

Aldevron

11 Sep, 2023, 07:30 ET

FARGO, N.D., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Meade has been named President of Aldevron, effective September 11th 2023, as part of a planned leadership transition. She replaces Kevin Ballinger, who has departed Aldevron after leading the organization for three years.

Since joining Aldevron in October 2022 as General Manager, Nucleic Acids, Meade has been an active leader of Aldevron strategic initiatives including expanding the company's commercial footprint, championing process improvements to better serve the market,  

Continue Reading
Jennifer Meade, President of Aldevron
Jennifer Meade, President of Aldevron

"It is an honor and privilege to lead the Aldevron team at this pivotal time," Meade said. "Aldevron is a key partner to clients working to bring life-changing therapies to countless patients whose lives depend on biotechnology breakthroughs. Genomic medicines play a vital role in helping solve the world's biggest health challenges, and I look forward to growing our capabilities and capacity to serve."

Meade continued, "We are currently in our 25th year of operations and our theme, Advancing Every Day, means we will never stop innovating to advance this field.  I'm proud of what this team has accomplished, and incredibly excited for the next phase in our company's history. Aldevron is well-positioned to become a global leader in biologics manufacturing."

Prior to joining Aldevron, Jennifer served as President of the Breast & Skeletal Health Solutions division of Hologic (NYSE: HOLX), a medical device company focused on women's health. Meade earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Union College, in Schenectady, NY, and her MBA in Finance from Boston University School of Management, Boston. 

About Aldevron 
Aldevron is a premier manufacturing partner, producing high-quality plasmid DNA, mRNA, proteins, and other key components for the development of vaccines, gene and cell therapies, immunotherapies, and molecular diagnostics. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with additional locations in Madison, Wisconsin, and Lincoln, Nebraska, Aldevron supports scientists who are developing revolutionary, lifesaving treatments for millions of people. To learn more about how Aldevron is advancing biological science, visit https://www.aldevron.com

SOURCE Aldevron

Also from this source

Aldevron, Jennifer Doudna, and Innovative Genomics Institute Collaborate on In Vivo CRISPR Therapies for Neurologic Diseases

ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.