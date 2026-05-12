Jennifer Meyerowitz Joins KCP Advisory as Senior Managing Director and General Counsel

BOSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KCP's Group, a leading restructuring and advisory firm, today announced that Jennifer Meyerowitz has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director and General Counsel. In this role, Meyerowitz will advise clients on complex restructurings, distressed transactions, and operational turnarounds, while also overseeing the firm's legal strategy and governance.

Meyerowitz brings more than two decades of experience across restructuring, healthcare operations, and legal advisory. She has built a reputation for driving results in high-stakes environments by combining legal expertise with hands-on operational leadership. Her work has spanned advising debtors, creditors, lenders, and investors in complex restructurings, as well as leading operational improvements in distressed healthcare settings.

"Meyerowitz will expand KCP Advisory's healthcare advisory and receivership capabilities, working closely with clients on provider-side operational challenges, regulatory compliance, and care-driven restructurings," commented Paul Valentine, Senior Managing Director and Head of KCP's Healthcare Consulting Practice. "She will also continue to take on court-appointed and lender-driven fiduciary roles, including receiverships and similar assignments, further strengthening KCP's ability to manage and stabilize distressed situations."

"Jennifer's unique ability to bridge legal strategy with operational execution makes her an exceptional addition to our team," said Jacen Dinoff, Founder and CEO of KCP Advisory. "She understands how to structure a deal and how to make businesses function more effectively in real time. That perspective is invaluable to our clients, especially in highly regulated sectors like healthcare."

Prior to joining KCP Advisory Group, Meyerowitz served as Chief Growth Officer and General Counsel at a national healthcare turnaround firm, where she played a key role in expanding the firm's footprint and leading engagements involving third-party management, receiverships, and operational turnarounds across skilled nursing and senior housing facilities. Earlier in her career, she practiced restructuring law at Alston & Bird and held senior roles at other organizations in the restructuring business.

"I am thrilled to join KCP Advisory and work alongside this talented team," said Meyerowitz. "The firm has built a strong reputation for delivering thoughtful, strategic solutions in complex situations. I look forward to helping clients navigate challenges, particularly in healthcare and other regulated industries, and to expanding the firm's receivership and fiduciary capabilities."

About KCP Advisory

KCP Advisory is a leading advisory firm providing restructuring, turnaround, and strategic consulting services to companies, lenders, and investors. The firm specializes in navigating complex situations and delivering actionable solutions that drive stability and growth.

SOURCE KCP Advisory Group