Jennifer Prugh Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Self-Publish "River of Offerings," a Photo Book About the Ganges River

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a dozen trips to India, Jennifer Prugh, founder of Breathe Together Yoga in Los Gatos, California, has embarked on another exciting journey. She is self-publishing a beautiful, 225-page photography book that chronicles the life of India's sacred river, the Ganga, from its source to the sea.

Twelve journeys, twelve stories. The life of a sacred river, from its source to the sea, as seen through the lens of Jennifer Prugh.

What began as a search to deepen her yoga practice became a love affair with the Ganga -- and all bodies of water -- that deserve the reciprocal care and attention of those who turn to them for solace, sustenance and redemption. River of Offerings also became an inquiry into how to live in meaningful ways to the very best of our abilities.

"I chose to self-publish to craft the best reading and visual experience possible," says Jennifer. "The research, writing and design are complete. Assuming the campaign is successful, the funds will cover the printing of the first edition, which will ship in spring 2020."

Included in the book are stories about traveling by boat through the largest mangrove forest in the world, spending time with sadhus at two major religious festivals of millions of pilgrims, witnessing cremations in Manikarnika Ghat, the cremation ground in Varanasi, following toxic waste down the Yamuna River (known as Ganga's sister), being caught in a devastating monsoon during the Chota Char Dham (a pilgrimage to the top of the Ganga), as well as trips into Nepal and Tibet to other tributaries that feed into the Ganga.

"This book is a rare and extraordinary offering. It brings the flow of the sacred Ganges river directly into our hearts. In India the Ganga is more than a river of water. It is a river consciousness and love...and for those with souls ripe to feel, it is a path of purification for our hearts. Immerse yourself in this sublime and beautiful offering," says Krishna Das.

The Kickstarter campaign runs through October 9th. For more information, please visit the page at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jenniferprugh/river-of-offerings-a-photo-book-about-the-ganges-river .

