Jennifer R. Santiago, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer R. Santiago, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Physician in the field of Obstetrics & Gynecology and acknowledgment of her exceptional contributions at GW Medical Faculty Associates.

Deeply rooted in academics and research, The GW Medical Faculty Associates is the first medical school in the nation's capital and the 11th oldest in the United States. The highly trusted physicians teach and mentor medical students, residents, and researchers at The GW University School of Medicine & Health Sciences. Additionally, The GW Medical Faculty Associates is committed to building a lasting relationship with their patients and has maintained its reputation for clinical excellence and quality care.

Board-Certified OB/GYN Dr. Jennifer R. Santiago began practicing in Virginia in 2004 and has established her reputation as one of the most trusted and distinguished in her field. She is currently providing quality and compassionate services in general medicine and obstetrics and gynecology at GW Medical Faculty Associates. Prior to her current role, she joined the staff at Perfectly Female Women's Healthcare in Reston, Virginia until 2007 and then went on to OBGYN Associates of N. VA Ltd. Until 2014, she treated a multitude of patients, demonstrating the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and compassion.

In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Santiago attended Bryn Mawr College, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Biology in 1995. She went on to obtain her Medical Degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. Her career began as a resident physician at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. She remains a member of the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

In her spare time, Dr. Santiago enjoys reading, running, hiking, and performing.

For further information, please visit https://www.gwdocs.com/.

