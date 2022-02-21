Jennifer R. Santiago, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer R. Santiago, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Physician in the field of Obstetrics & Gynecology and in acknowledgment of her exceptional contributions to the George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates.

Jennifer R. Santiago

Deeply rooted in academics and research, GW Medical Faculty Associates is a non-profit physician group practice associated with the George Washington University. The medical practice is committed to building a lasting relationship with their patients and has maintained its reputation for clinical excellence and quality care. Its physicians teach and mentor medical students, residents, and researchers at the GW University School of Medicine & Health Sciences.

Dr. Santiago, who is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, began practicing in Virginia in 2004. Since that time, she has established her reputation as one of the most trusted and distinguished OB/GYN physicians in her field. She is currently providing quality and compassionate services in general medicine and obstetrics and gynecology at GW Medical Faculty Associates.

Prior to her current role, she served with Perfectly Female Women's Healthcare, of Reston, Va. From 2007-14, she was affiliated with OB/GYN Associates of Northern Virginia, located in Alexandra, Va.

Dr. Santiago is a 1995 graduate of Bryn Mawr College, where she earned a bachelor of arts in biology. She received her medical degrees from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, and completed her residency at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

She is a member of the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

In her spare time, Dr. Santiago enjoys reading, running, hiking, and performing.

