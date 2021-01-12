Jennifer Reynolds, President & CEO of Toronto Finance International, Succeeds Arnaud de Bresson as Chair of the WAIFC's Board of Directors

BRUSSELS and TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of the World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC) has unanimously elected Jennifer Reynolds, President & CEO of Toronto Finance International (TFI), as the new chair, following the end of the term of the association's first chairman, Arnaud de Bresson, CEO of Paris Europlace.

Jennifer Reynolds and Arnaud de Bresson

By electing a board member from North America, the Board also emphasized WAIFC's commitment to geographical diversity, after the first chair represented a European financial center. Jennifer Reynolds takes over in challenging times and with a strong focus on the role of financial centers' in the economic recovery from the pandemic, guiding the financial industry into a sustainable future.

All board members thanked Arnaud de Bresson for his successful chairmanship and his leadership in building and strengthening the new association.

Jennifer Reynolds, Chairwoman of the WAIFC, stated:

"I am honoured to serve as the new chair of WAIFC and I look forward to building on the growth and momentum of the organization that was led by our inaugural chairman Arnaud de Bresson. Financial centres have a critical role to play in supporting the economic recovery from the pandemic and I look forward to working with our members to accelerate our mutual objectives."

The World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC) is a non-profit association registered in Belgium, representing 18 leading international financial centers of four continents. WAIFC members are city governments, associations, and similar institutions developing and promoting their financial centers.

WAIFC facilitates cooperation between its members, the exchange of best practices, and communication with the general public.

