Jennifer Rider Appointed ConcertAI Head of Real-World Evidence Services

Leading cancer epidemiologist with long academic and industry career to lead regulatory and registry practice in oncology and hematology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI , the leader in oncology Real-World Data (RWD) and AI SaaS Solutions and for healthcare and life sciences, today announced Jennifer Rider, ScD, MPH, as the leader of the company's Real-World Evidence Services, focusing on regulatory applications of RWD as part of registration trials, breakthrough designation solutions post-approval studies, and regulatory registries.

Dr. Rider has over 20 years of experience in cancer epidemiology and real-world evidence research. Her academic career spanned faculty roles at the Harvard Medical School, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Harvard and Boston University School of Public Health. She first joined ConcertAI in 2020, moving from there to lead Aetion's Oncology Center of Excellence. This new role marks her return to ConcertAI in a position of broader responsibility overseeing all regulatory applications of the company's definitive RWE based on the authoritative Patient360™ specification.

"Real-world evidence has taken on a more formal role in regulatory decision-making with the FDA's formalization of their guidance late last year," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "It is increasingly becoming the standard-of-practice to use RWE analyses to inform clinical trial designs. It illuminates the inadequacies of current treatments, creates clarity on the critical study endpoints, and allows for a more definitive view on the RCT or External Control Arm comparator. We are also seeing RWE datasets and analyses being used as part of the regulatory submissions, especially as a detailed analysis of diverse and multi-setting patient outcomes, as an additional context for both the active treatment and control arm outcomes. Of course, ConcertAI is already a leader in developing datasets as formal External Control Arms, having worked with sponsors and regulatory bodies on the standards for these datasets as the formal guidance was in the pre-feedback and feedback period. Dr. Rider's experience in the academic setting, with ConcertAI, and her non-ConcertAI regulatory-aligned work, all make her an unusual talent and the right leader for us."

"It is incredibly gratifying to see my career come full circle and return to lead the ConcertAI team that first launched my oncology RWE career outside of academia," said Dr. Rider. "Multimodal real-world data holds so much untapped potential to identify unmet patient needs and accelerate drug development. I am eager to rejoin my colleagues and continue to evolve ConcertAI's solutions to improve oncology clinical development and patient care in a meaningful way."

Jennifer will be leading ConcertAI's Oncology RWE Leadership Forum that convenes industry, academic, regulatory, and medical society leaders in a pre-competitive venue to advance methodologies and use-cases that further the field.

"We're glad to welcome her back to the ConcertAI team in this leadership role," said Dr. Elton. "Jennifer was a wonderful colleague and talent four years ago. We have tracked her career during the interim period, seeing the clear impact of her work on the field. We're excited about the next period of her and our work in RWE with her at the helm."

Jennifer earned her ScD in epidemiology from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, her Master of Public Health from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and her BS from University of Wisconsin-Madison. With over 100 publications, posters, and abstracts, her research has been published in top-tier journals including the Clinical Cancer Research and European Urology .

To hear more from Jennifer directly, listen to her interview on the latest episode of The ConcertAI Podcast here.

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Predictive and Generative AI SaaS and Real-world Data research solutions and healthcare and life sciences. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through research-ready data, CARA™ AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. Serving over 1,900 clinical sites and 45 biomedical innovators ConcertAI companies and solutions are "Best in KLAS" and awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS recognition. CancerLinQ® is an Initiative of ConcertAI, providing oncology providers ASCO aligned automated QOPI quality solutions and SmartLinQ analytic services. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, ConcertAI has offices in Philadelphia, Frankfurt, Raleigh-Durham, and Tokyo. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com .

Media Contact: Megan Duero, [email protected]

SOURCE ConcertAI