Jennifer S. Wilkov Announces Humorist & Best-Selling Author Karith Foster as Emcee and Keynote Speaker for the 2022 April Speak Up Women Conference

Speak Up Women Conference Announces Emcee and Keynote Speaker, Karith Foster, Humorist, Best-Selling Author, and Founder & CEO of the INVERSITY™ Methodology Who Is Creating a Seismic Shift in Diversity, Leadership and Culture Change in Academic Institutions, Organizations, and Corporations Across America

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer S. Wilkov, multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author, founder and CEO of Speak Up World LLC, (https://www.SpeakUpWomen.com), announces Karith Foster as the Emcee and Keynote Speaker at the 2022 April Speak Up Women Conference virtually online on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Starting at 9:00 A.M. ET, participants will engage in virtual talks about the importance of speaking up in women's personal and professional lives and for causes they care about to create change where change is necessary.

Karith Foster is a Speaker, Humorist and Author of the best-selling book You Can Be Perfect or You Can Be Happy. She is also a Diversity Inclusion & Belonging Expert and the creator of the groundbreaking INVERSITY™ methodology. Her work is creating a seismic shift in diversity, leadership and culture change in academic institutions, organizations and corporations across America.

In addition to being CEO of INVERSITY™ Solutions, Karith is also the Founder of F.R.A.M.E, the Foster Russell Alliance for Meaningful Expression, a 501(c)3 non-profit, whose mission is to inspire free speech, inclusion, social change and empowerment through education and mentorship on college and university campuses.

She is a positive force of change with her sense of duty, service—along with her riotous sense of humor. "If you can laugh at it, you can get through it," is her motto and the invaluable lesson she seeks to instill in others. This is the underlying theme of her popular TEDx Talk, "The Art of Defying Stereotypes: Learning to be True to Your Voice."

Karith is an alumna of Stephens College and Oxford University. She is also a visiting luminary for the Knight-Hennessy Scholars program at Stanford University and a 8-time repeat guest lecturer for Stanford University's Graduate School of Business course, "Reputation Management."

"I am so proud to have Karith at the forefront of the April 2022 Speak Up Women Conference," says Wilkov. "She is a shining example of how the importance of speaking up can result in living the life you imagine. Through her wonderful work, books, foundation, service and message, Karith is an inspiration for others to use their voices to make change where change is necessary to make a difference in this world."

Conversations at the Speak Up Women Conference will include discussions on health, promotion, creativity, humor, resilience, diversity, social justice, the workplace, entrepreneurship, advocating for others and more.

"Humor, confidence and a little bit of hubris – something every woman should have in her life. Speak Up Women is the conference to harness it!" Foster says.

The 2022 April Speak Up Women Conference is a one-day immersive. It is one of two conferences offered twice a year in the spring and fall. As a result of her miraculous recovery from Advanced Stage IV Non Small Cell Lung Cancer including seven near-death experiences between 2017 and 2019, with five of them in 2019 alone, Ms. Wilkov is committed to helping women everywhere speak up in their personal and professional relationships and for causes they care about to help them live the lives they imagine today.

For more information, go to https://SpeakUpWomen.com.

About Jennifer S. Wilkov.

Jennifer is a multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author, a TED/keynote speaker, a producer, an award-winning freelance writer, a respected book business and entertainment development consultant, and entrepreneur.

In May 2016, after successfully producing the inaugural Speak Up Women Conference at the United Nations in New York City, she completed the Grand Canyon Rim to Rim hike in a single day, 23.5 miles in 15.5 hours. In July 2016, she summited Mt. Kilimanjaro and came down to a life-threatening cancer diagnosis of Advanced Stage IV Non Small Cell Lung Cancer in November 2016. For the next 5 years, she lived and nearly died and came back again through seven near-death experiences, including five of them in 2019 alone. She has miraculously recovered and continues to encourage others, especially women, to live their lives to the fullest. She is a beacon to remind them that they have the right to remain fabulous, no matter what the situations, circumstances, or experiences they are challenged by.

Jennifer fans the flames of the Human Spirit in each audience member and empowers them to tell their stories, express them transparently, leap powerfully into their lives and, at last, live the lives they've imagine.

Jennifer's mission with Speak Up Women is to help women overcome their fears of speaking up, whether for a social cause or a personal or professional goal through a series of virtual women's conferences and a community devoted to women's empowerment and self-expression. It's a new community for women to connect, collaborate, create, and celebrate each other amongst colleagues and friends. It helps women connect with like-minded individuals in support of mutually aligned interests, passions, and values.

For more information, go to https://SpeakUpWomen.com.

Contact:

Jennifer S. Wilkov

Speak Up World LLC

[email protected]

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12913731

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Speak Up World LLC