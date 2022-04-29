Jennifer S. Wilkov Finalizes Lineup for the 2022 April Speak Up Women Conference

Speak Up Women Conference Announces Agenda and Lineup of Speakers Who Will Talk About the Importance of Speaking Up In Health, Humor, Online Promotion, Creativity, Resilience, Diversity, Social Justice, The Workplace, Entrepreneurship, Bullying, Advocating For Others, and The Cure for Imposter Syndrome

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer S. Wilkov, multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author, founder, and CEO of Speak Up World LLC, (http://www.SpeakUpWomen.com), announces the agenda and lineup of speakers for the 2022 April Speak Up Women Conference virtually online on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Starting at 9 AM, participants will engage in virtual talks about the importance of speaking up in women's personal and professional lives and for causes they care about to create change where change is necessary.

Conversations at the Speak Up Women Conference will include discussions on health, humor, online promotion, creativity, resilience, diversity, social justice, the workplace, entrepreneurship, bullying, advocating for others, imposter syndrome, and more.

The conference will be hosted and produced by Jennifer S. Wilkov and will feature Karith Foster, Diversity Inclusion & Belonging Expert, Speaker, Humorist and Author of the best-selling book You Can Be Perfect or You Can Be Happy, as emcee.

The lineup is led by keynotes from Ms. Wilkov, Karith Foster, and Tricia Brouk, an international award-winning director and founder of The Big Talk Academy.

The agenda for this one-day spectacular event includes the following featured speakers and panelists:

Jennifer S. Wilkov – Opening Keynote: Speak Up or Die!

– Opening Keynote: Speak Up or Die! Melanie Vesey – Speak Up Online Without Feeling Gross

– Speak Up Online Without Feeling Gross Nancy Fox – Speak Up! How to Ask For & Get What You Want At Work & Business

– Speak Up! How to Ask For & Get What You Want At Work & Business Alex Cappe – Jumpstart Your Creativity

– Jumpstart Your Creativity Ivy Slater – Speak Up: The Art of Negotiating What You're Worth

– Speak Up: The Art of Negotiating What You're Worth Linda-Marie Miller – Pretending Not to Know (with Breakout Session)

– Pretending Not to Know (with Breakout Session) Cecilia Razak – Speak Up With Friends

– Speak Up With Friends Arielle Friedtanzer – What Are You Dying to Speak Up About?

– What Are You Dying to Speak Up About? Mary S. Daniel – Advocating For Others: Speaking Up For the Ones You Love

– Advocating For Others: Speaking Up For the Ones You Love Tricia Brouk – Keynote: Speak Up! Your Voice Matters

– Keynote: Speak Up! Your Voice Matters Heidi Holliday – You Be You: Speaking Up As a Woman in the Workplace (with Breakout Session)

– You Be You: Speaking Up As a Woman in the Workplace (with Breakout Session) Catherine Mattice , SPHR, SHRM-SCP – BACK OFF: A Kick-Ass Guide to Ending Bullying in the Workplace

– BACK OFF: A Kick-Ass Guide to Ending Bullying in the Workplace Sheryl Mays – Moderator: Invisible: Not Seen Not Heard Not Spoken (Panel)

– Moderator: Invisible: Not Seen Not Heard Not Spoken (Panel) Nicole C. Ayers – Panelist: Invisible: Not Seen Not Heard Not Spoken (Panel)

– Panelist: Invisible: Not Seen Not Heard Not Spoken (Panel) Amelia Randolph Campbell – Panelist: Invisible: Not Seen Not Heard Not Spoken (Panel)

– Panelist: Invisible: Not Seen Not Heard Not Spoken (Panel) Zovig Garboushian – Your Rebel Truth: Speak Up Boldly and Apologetically

– Your Rebel Truth: Speak Up Boldly and Apologetically Karith Foster – Featured Keynote: The Power of Humor

– Featured Keynote: The Power of Humor Lindsey Lathrop-Ryan - #IamRemarkable (with Breakout Session)

The Make A Difference Award will be presented at the end of the conference to recognize a woman, company or organization who is making a difference in our world by speaking up personally, professionally, and/or for a cause and is an inspiration to other women to speak up.

"It is a privilege to host these amazing women who will be speaking up during the April 2022 Speak Up Women Conference on Saturday," says Wilkov. "They are an inspiration for women everywhere to speak up so they can live the lives they imagine. Through their talks, panel discussions, and facilitated breakout conversations, they will share their passionate reasons about why speaking up is important and why the time to do it… is now."

The search term 'Speak Up Women' returns nearly 8 billion results in a Google search. SpeakUpWomen.com is the #1 search result for this term, Forbes, Diversity Woman Magazine, The Harvard Business Review, CNBC, The UN, The California Conference for Women, and more.

"Speak Up Women is the #1 resource for women who want to speak up in their lives for the lives they imagine. Let the speakers and sessions at the Speak Up Women Conference show every woman not just how to do it, but the rewards that await them when they do," says Wilkov.

To register for the Speak Up Women Conference on Saturday, April 30, 2022 and to learn more about the speakers, go to https://www.SpeakUpWomen.com.

About Jennifer S. Wilkov.

Jennifer is a multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author, a TED/keynote speaker, a producer, an award-winning freelance writer, a respected book business and entertainment development consultant, and entrepreneur.

In May 2016, after successfully producing the inaugural Speak Up Women Conference at the United Nations in New York City, she completed the Grand Canyon Rim to Rim hike in a single day, 23.5 miles in 15.5 hours. In July 2016, she summited Mt. Kilimanjaro and came down to a life-threatening cancer diagnosis of Advanced Stage IV Non Small Cell Lung Cancer in November 2016. For the next 5 years, she lived and nearly died and came back again through seven near-death experiences, including five of them in 2019 alone. She has miraculously recovered and continues to encourage others, especially women, to live their lives to the fullest. She is a beacon to remind them that they have the right to remain fabulous, no matter what the situations, circumstances, or experiences they are challenged by.

Jennifer fans the flames of the Human Spirit in each audience member and empowers them to tell their stories, express them transparently, leap powerfully into their lives and, at last, live the lives they've imagine.

The 2022 April Speak Up Women Conference is a one-day immersive. It is one of two conferences offered twice a year in the spring and fall. As a result of her miraculous recovery from Advanced Stage IV Non Small Cell Lung Cancer including seven near-death experiences between 2017 and 2019, with five of them in 2019 alone, Ms. Wilkov is committed to helping women everywhere speak up in their personal and professional relationships and for causes they care about to help them live the lives they imagine today.

Her mission with Speak Up Women is to help women overcome their fears of speaking up, whether for a social cause or a personal or professional goal through a series of virtual women's conferences and a community devoted to women's empowerment and self-expression. It's a new community for women to connect, collaborate, create, and celebrate each other amongst colleagues and friends. It helps women connect with like-minded individuals in support of mutually aligned interests, passions, and values.

For more information, go to https://SpeakUpWomen.com.

