Jennifer Smith and Shareka Smith's Newly Released Novel, "The Inspirational Collections of Pastor Jerome Cutler Life Changing-The Sequel" Chronicles the Power to Never Let Go of the Foundation Regarding Faith, Love, Forgiveness, and Restoration

"Pastor Jerome Cutler Life Changing-The Sequel": a stunning heartfelt, touching story that involves the transparency of unexplained relationships filled with an array of infidelity and a lack of communication. Pastor Jerome Cutler Life Changing-The Sequel" is the cherished treasure of published authors, Jennifer Smith, a mother of two and grandmother of one; and Shareka Smith, coauthor and holder of a bachelor's degree in political science.

Smith shares, "As the Cutlers journey through their daily living, they are experiencing life-changing events from every angle of their lives. Starting with First Lady Karina, who was bitter because of what transpired with her husband, due to his infidelity. Karina battled that dreadful storm with her husband's unfaithfulness.

Pastor Jerome finds himself in a predicament again, and his faith will be tested by the young, attractive new choir director, Shannon Collins, who lusts for Pastor Jerome. Shannon feels destine to romance Pastor Jerome.

This modern-contemporary time novel illustrates:

Are you willing to allow Satan to creep into your life and put your marriage in jeopardy, as men of God by womanizing?

How does a virtuous woman handle the situation of another woman lusting after her husband?

On the path to transitioning into womanhood, faced with the truth, are you willing to go to the altar with an abusive man, who has lack of control over his temper, just to have an idea of a man?

The consequences of a Christian marriage, where the husband and wife are on two divided, separate paths, which is not comfortable for them, leaving the children saddened.

Pastor Jerome Cutler Life Changing-The Sequel sheds clarity on the topic of adulterous affairs, to fulfill the curiosity of the valuable lessons taken from family history, and the knowledge acquired from the journey of life.

The book title and a beautified book cover does not make the book a good read, the content does. The content in each of our books with maximum overdrive, to satisfy your whetted appetite.

Pastor Jerome Cutler : Family Livelihood

