Jennifer Taylor of Burns & McDonnell Named Engineer of the Year by ASCE Kansas City

"Jennifer has a very diverse background and proven track record of stepping up and meeting challenges," says Kenda Caskey, vice president, Oil, Gas and Chemical Group, Burns & McDonnell. "She leads by example, immersing herself in delivering solutions for clients and empowering others to do the same. She also inspires others to volunteer their time and resources by demonstrating contagious passion and enthusiasm."

As part of the Oil, Gas and Chemical Group at Burns & McDonnell, she provides civil engineering services for projects ranging from railroads to ponds, keeping waterways safe for clients. Taylor also specializes in stormwater management and highway engineering, providing a unique perspective when combined with her dual bachelor's degrees in business and civil engineering.

Taylor has been an active ASCE member since college, serving as a past Kansas City Section president and member of the national organization's Sustainability Committee. In addition to her work with ASCE, Taylor is a Girl Scouts Daisy Troop co-leader and Blue River Watershed Association Board president.

