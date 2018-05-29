Jennifer Taylor of Burns & McDonnell Named Engineer of the Year by ASCE Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Taylor, PE, a senior civil engineer at Burns & McDonnell, is being honored as Engineer of the Year by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Kansas City Section. Taylor received the honor for her commitment to serving her profession and leadership in ASCE at the national and section levels.

"Jennifer has a very diverse background and proven track record of stepping up and meeting challenges," says Kenda Caskey, vice president, Oil, Gas and Chemical Group, Burns & McDonnell. "She leads by example, immersing herself in delivering solutions for clients and empowering others to do the same. She also inspires others to volunteer their time and resources by demonstrating contagious passion and enthusiasm."

As part of the Oil, Gas and Chemical Group at Burns & McDonnell, she provides civil engineering services for projects ranging from railroads to ponds, keeping waterways safe for clients. Taylor also specializes in stormwater management and highway engineering, providing a unique perspective when combined with her dual bachelor's degrees in business and civil engineering.

Taylor has been an active ASCE member since college, serving as a past Kansas City Section president and member of the national organization's Sustainability Committee. In addition to her work with ASCE, Taylor is a Girl Scouts Daisy Troop co-leader and Blue River Watershed Association Board president.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of more than 6,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100 percent employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2018 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.

