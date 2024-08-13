JENNMAR Acquires Concrete Blending Facility from Wright-Mix

Acquisition Provides JENNMAR Control of a Strategic Supply Source

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JENNMAR, a leading global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil, solar, mining, and construction industries and part of the FalconPoint Partners portfolio, today announced that it has acquired the assets of the Holden, West Virginia-based cement blending facility of Wright-Mix Material Solutions, LLC ("Wright-Mix"). Wright-Mix is central Appalachia's premier provider of contract blending and bagging services.

The acquisition enables additional growth and customer service for JENNCHEM, a JENNMAR subsidiary and a leading U.S. provider of underground chemical roof support, rock stabilization, and ventilation sealing, through expanded manufacturing capabilities and product offerings. JENNCHEM will continue production of its industry-leading J-SEAL® specialized foaming cement from the existing Delbarton, West Virginia blending facility, with sales continuing to go through the company's distribution network. As part of the acquisition, the Holden, West Virginia blending facility will be added to JENNCHEM's portfolio and will ensure continuous production of 28-Day and 1-Day J-SEAL® products.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of the Wright-Mix blending facility to JENNCHEM's portfolio of industry leading products and services. The addition of a trusted, existing partner will greatly enhance our customer service and strengthen our ability to deliver J-SEAL® with the speed and efficiency our customers have come to expect," said Tony Calandra, CEO of JENNMAR. "I would like to express our sincere thanks to Kendall and Shannon Wright for their support in ensuring a smooth transition."

"We are excited to welcome Wright-Mix employees to the JENNCHEM family. This acquisition will strengthen JENNCHEM's position in the market and allow us to further improve our product offerings to customers," added Drew Morgan, Chief Operating Officer of JENNCHEM.

"Kendall and I are pleased to have achieved this milestone with our longtime partners at JENNCHEM," said Shannon Wright, President and CEO of Wright Concrete and Construction. "We have collaborated with JENNCHEM over the last 15 years to develop and produce J-SEAL® and other products. With new toll-building facilities under construction within our network, now is the right time for JENNCHEM to take full control of their product lines. We are confident in a bright future for our Holden, West Virginia employees and thank them for their loyalty and dedication."

JENNMAR is a leading global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil infrastructure, solar, mining, and construction industries. For over 100 years, JENNMAR's focus has been on manufacturing products and providing solutions that help keep workers safe and productive. JENNCHEM was founded in 2009 with the aim of creating and providing chemical products for roof support, rock stabilization, and ventilation sealing to the mining and underground construction sectors. For more information, please visit www.jennmar.com.

FalconPoint is a private equity firm that invests in North American mid-market companies in the business and industrial sectors. The company leverages a partnership-oriented approach and relationship-based procurement strategy to identify and seize idiosyncratic opportunities to acquire companies that provide mission-critical products and services. For more information, please visit www.falconpointpartners.com.

