JENNMAR Acquires G&R Gas Services

Acquisition will Enhance JENNMAR's Service Offerings to the Oil & Gas Industry

PITTSBURGH, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JENNMAR, a leading global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil, solar, mining, and construction industries and a FalconPoint Partners portfolio company, today announced it has acquired the assets of G&R Gas Services ("G&R"). Based in Cedar Bluff, Virginia, G&R provides well tending, roustabout, and right-of-way maintenance services to the oil and gas industry across Virginia.

As part of the acquisition, JENNMAR will acquire G&R's operating assets, which include over 100 service vehicles, as well as its existing customer agreements. In addition, the transaction adds approximately 100 employees to JENNMAR's Services division.

"This acquisition is an important step in JENNMAR's expansion of service offerings to the oil & gas industry," said Tony Calandra, CEO of JENNMAR. "We welcome G&R to our portfolio of companies and look forward to serving a growing customer base in Virginia and across the country."

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of G&R Gas Services," said Ryan Litwinovich, Vice President of JENNMAR Services. "This acquisition expands our footprint in the Central Appalachian region as we continue to provide best-in-class service to our customers. We thank Greg Bostic and the entire G&R Gas Services team for their partnership in a smooth transition for our employees and clients."

"We are thrilled to join JENNMAR's global family of companies," said Greg Bostic, President of G&R Gas Services. "We take pride in all we do and are confident we have found the best possible partner to lead our next chapter of growth with the same trust and care upon which we were built."

About JENNMAR

JENNMAR, is a leading global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil infrastructure, solar, mining, and construction industries. For over 100 years, JENNMAR's focus has been on manufacturing products and providing solutions that help keep workers safe and productive. JENNMAR Services, an affiliate of JENNMAR, is a leading staffing agency providing skilled personnel for industries including Coal Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, and Industrial Plants. For more information, please visit www.jennmar.com.

About FalconPoint

FalconPoint is a private equity firm which invests in North American middle market companies in the business services and industrials sectors. The firm leverages a partnership-oriented approach and relationship-based sourcing strategy to identify and execute on idiosyncratic opportunities to acquire businesses that provide mission critical products and services. For more information, please visit www.falconpointpartners.com.

