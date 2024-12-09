Jennmar Acquires Pyro-Chem Product Suite from Wright-Mix

Acquisition Expands Jennchem's Product Offerings to the Mining Industry

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennmar, a leading global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil, solar, mining, and construction industries and a FalconPoint Partners portfolio company, today announced that it has acquired a line of mine sealant products from Wright-Mix Material Solutions, LLC's ("Wright-Mix") Pyro-Chem division. Based in South Point, Ohio, Pyro-Chem is a recognized producer of pre-mixed, fire-retardant ventilation sealants for the underground mining industry.

Jennchem, a Jennmar subsidiary and a leading U.S. provider of underground chemical roof support, rock stabilization, and ventilation sealing, will add Pyro-Chem's Pro Seal LX, Pro Seal TNT, Pyro-Chem TC, and Sealit Spray Mine Sealant to its product portfolio. The acquisition enables additional growth and customer service capabilities for Jennchem through expanding manufacturing capabilities and product offerings.

"We are proud to expand and strengthen our mine sealant offerings with the acquisition of Pyro-Chem's products," said Tony Calandra, CEO of Jennmar. "We are confident these high-quality products will help further our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to the underground mining industry, in-turn benefitting our customers. This transaction speaks to our longtime partnership with the Wright-Mix team and builds on our recent acquisition of the assets of the Holden, West Virginia-based Wright-Mix cement blending facility. I would like to thank Shannon and Kendall Wright for their continued trust, which we value deeply."

"Pyro-Chem has been providing trusted mine sealant products for over four decades, and we are thrilled to add this proven line-up of products to the Jennchem portfolio. We look forward to leveraging an expanded offering of sealants to deliver even greater value to our customers," added Drew Morgan, Chief Operating Officer of Jennchem.

"Kendall and I are pleased to announce the sale of Pyro-Chem's mine sealant products to Jennmar, continuing the strong partnership between our two companies," said Shannon Wright, President and CEO of Wright Concrete and Construction. "Since acquiring Pyro-Chem in 2022, we have elevated the consistency and quality of its offerings. We are confident these products will continue to provide valuable solutions to the mining industry as part of the Jennchem portfolio."

This acquisition marks the second strategic transaction between Jennmar and Wright-Mix. Earlier this year, Jennmar acquired the assets of the Holden, West Virginia-based cement blending facility of Wright-Mix.

About Jennmar

Jennmar is a leading global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil infrastructure, solar, mining, and construction industries. For over 100 years, Jennmar's focus has been on manufacturing products and providing solutions that help keep workers safe and productive. Jennchem was founded in 2009 with the aim of creating and providing chemical products for roof support, rock stabilization, and ventilation sealing to the mining and underground construction sectors. For more information, please visit www.jennmar.com.

About FalconPoint Partners

FalconPoint is a private equity firm that invests in North American mid-market companies in the business and industrial sectors. The company leverages a partnership-oriented approach and relationship-based procurement strategy to identify and execute on idiosyncratic opportunities to acquire companies that provide mission-critical products and services. For more information, please visit www.falconpointpartners.com.

Contacts

Jennmar

Michelle Eastly

Marketing Director, Jennmar

[email protected]

FalconPoint

Ed Trissel / Sarah Salky

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Jennmar