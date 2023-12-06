JENNMAR of Kentucky Purchases DSI Tunneling, LLC

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Calandra, Inc. is pleased to announce that JENNMAR of Kentucky, Inc. has purchased DSI Tunneling LLC (DSI). DSI specializes in the design and manufacture of lattice girders, steel ribs, and liner plate. DSI will continue to operate its facility in Louisville, Kentucky. In the coming weeks, DSI will be renamed JENNMAR Specialty Products – Louisville, LLC. This acquisition will enhance JENNMAR Civil's offering of structural steel arches, liner plate, lattice girder, and accessories to the mining, tunneling, and civil industries. Jake Hunter, JENNMAR Civil General Manager, will be working diligently with David Harvaneck, DSI Tunneling LLC, General Manager, to ensure an efficient integration of DSI's customer base and product lines.

"We look forward to welcoming all DSI's teammates to the JENNMAR family. This acquisition is very exciting for us as we expand our product offering to the civil and tunneling markets in the US and Canada. We look forward to building on DSI's 100 years of experience and delivering cost efficient solutions to our customer base." - Tony Calandra, Group President of Frank Calandra Inc. and Calandra Group, LLC

"We're excited to announce a significant step for JENNMAR Civil in the Civil Tunneling Market, with the acquisition and integration of the historic DSI Louisville Plant. This addition brings a top-notch facility, increased production capacity, and an experienced team of Engineers, Sales, and Operations professionals. It's an honor to be part of a team continuing a century-long legacy in tunnel support system design and manufacturing. This move reflects our commitment to industry excellence and positions us for continued success and innovation with underground support systems." – Jacob Hunter, JENNMAR Civil General Manager

"We look forward to joining JENNMAR Civil. I believe our people, processes, and products will fit well within JENNMAR. We have a common focus of providing the best solutions for tunneling in North America." – David Harvanek, DSI Tunneling LLC, General Manager

About JENNMAR

JENNMAR a subsidiary of Frank Calandra, Inc., is a global, family owned company that is leading the way in ground control technology for the mining, and tunneling industries.

For more than 40 years, JENNMAR's focus has been on manufacturing products and creating ground control solutions that help keep workers safe and productive.

www.jennmar.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Lisa Femc

Executive Assistant to Tony Calandra

(412) 963-9071

[email protected]

About JENNMAR Civil

JENNMAR Civil is dedicated to providing products and services to the Civil Construction and Tunneling industries. We have integrated JENNMAR products used in the coal industry into our civil engineering offerings. We have also developed key partnerships that allow us to supply turn-key ground support products in the civil and geo-tech industries.

Our primary Civil product roster includes materials typically used for large-diameter shaft and tunnel ground support systems, as well as, steel rail and pipe support products.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jacob Hunter - General Manager

(502) 473-1010

[email protected]

