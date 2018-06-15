DETROIT, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Atas, M.D., FACEP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Medicine in recognition of her role as a Physician at Detroit Medical Center.

With its inception in 1886, Detroit Medical Center has devoted their practice to providing incomparable healthcare services to nine world-class specialty hospitals. The Detroit Medical Center is recognized for its exceptional healthcare services in addition to their unmatched quality of care to the community. Unyielding in their efforts to provide optimal care catered to the health and wellness of their clients, the facility is well versed in providing quality, cost-effective care and provides services within the realm of oncology, neurology, pediatrics, rehabilitation, senior health, surgical services and more.

With over twenty years of experience in the field of Medicine under her belt, Dr. Jenny Atas has established herself as a distinguished professional in the medical profession. Sought after for her extensive expertise, Dr. Atas is a heavily trained and knowledgeable physician. Throughout her career, Dr. Atas has attained extensive expertise within the areas of disaster care, emergency medical services, public health and special event planning, Dr. Atas currently serves as the medical director for Region 2 South Healthcare Coalition.In her current capacity, Dr. Atas oversees the preparedness efforts of 35 hospitals and 85 EMS agencies and has served as the chief medical officer from events ranging from the NFL's Super bowl, MLB's All-star game, Detroit Belle Island Grand Prix and the Detroit Free Press/Talmer Bank Marathon.

A distinguished Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and member of the International Women's Leadership Association, early in her career Dr. Atas attained her medical degree from St. George's University School of Medicine followed by residencies at Wayne State University School of Medicine and the University of Wisconsin.

In looking to the future, Dr. Atas has considered practicing medicine in a less fortunate country upon retirement. Until then, she will continue to provide first class medical services with utmost quality and compassion.

When she is not working, Dr. Atas enjoys being anywhere warm with a breeze. Upon retiring in the future, Dr. Atas hopes to practice medicine in a less fortunate country to assist individuals as much as possible.

