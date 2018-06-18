Jenny Craig Announces Integration of DNA Testing, A First For The Commercial Weight Loss Industry Nationally

The new DNA test will make the weight loss and management journey for Jenny Craig members even more personalized, with a focus on overall health and wellbeing. The DNA test, which will be an optional offering for Jenny Craig members, is simple and consists of a relatively non-invasive cheek swab to identify a member's unique genetic makeup. Based on the results, a customized nutrition plan is recommended, and highly trained personal consultants then share and discuss the results with each member in a one-on-one setting.

"Our science-driven approach aims to provide better weight loss solutions that simplify healthy eating and gives our members the tools for overall better health," said Jenny Craig CEO and President Monty Sharma. "By incorporating DNA testing into our program, Jenny Craig offers members an even more personalized plan designed to help optimize weight loss and work naturally with the body. We are excited about the test results to date and look forward to rolling out this new testing to other parts of the country."

This innovation, which has been in development for the past year and is currently being tested at select Jenny Craig centers, follows the recent introduction of the brand's innovative Rapid Results program. Rapid Results is a cutting-edge science-based program that utilizes the body clock's natural circadian rhythm to help optimize weight loss. The 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to scientists for their research on circadian rhythm. The Rapid Results program was designed with this Nobel Prize-winning science in mind, taking advantage of our natural metabolism and ability to burn calories when it's most effective.

"Science demonstrates that utilizing the body's natural circadian rhythm allows people to take full advantage of a powerful internal biological tool to optimize weight management and wellbeing," said Pamela Peeke, MD, MPH, FACP, FACSM, Chair, Jenny Craig Science Advisory Board. "Now, by also incorporating genetic testing, Jenny Craig members can reap the health rewards of not just one, but two innovative applications of exciting new science to everyday living. The Rapid Results program and genetic testing are examples of Jenny Craig's mission to deliver credible, science-based plans and keep its members on the cutting-edge of new nutrition and health science."

About Jenny Craig

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. Jenny Craig's program provides nutritionally-balanced menus, which include around 100 delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians, nutritionists, and professional chefs. One-on-one consultations provide personal support and education on portion control and strategies such as Fresh and Free Additions, which helps with satiety. Jenny Craig consultants work with each member individually to identify their strengths, challenges and personal goals in order to create unique weekly meal and activity plans that fit individual needs. Consultants also help members implement behavioral strategies to support their success. Jenny Craig's comprehensive approach to weight loss is available to members either in person, in centers or by phone with Jenny Craig Anywhere. The program is backed by hard science as demonstrated by a 2010 independent two-year clinical trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showing that participants on the Jenny Craig Classic program lost three times more weight than dieting on their own. Jenny Craig, based in Carlsbad, California, is one of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, with approximately 500 company-owned and franchised locations in local neighborhoods in the United States and Canada, with approximately 600 centers worldwide.

