Jenny Craig Announces New Customized Weight Loss Offerings, Unveils 2020 Campaign and Grows Footprint with Walgreens Collaboration

Leading into the new year, Jenny Craig is creating a more personalized experience for its members with the national roll-out of the DNA Decoder Plan. With a simple cheek swab, the DNA kit analyzes 15 different markers to provide insight into a member's individual genetic traits, particularly those that impact weight loss. With the DNA test, members can gain critical information about how their body processes nutrients, which allows the company to customize meal plans to fit their members' needs. The test provides insight into an individual's metabolism, sleep quality, eating behaviors, their body's response to exercise and more. This high level of customization empowers each member to help find the weight loss and health plan that works best with their genetic profile, with the full support of a trained consultant throughout their journey.

The launch of Jenny30 and Simple60 offers members options tailored to their goals and lifestyles alongside the brand's signature one-on-one support and expansive selection of delicious chef-crafted food. Jenny30 gives members the tools to lose up to 16 pounds in 30 days † with the Rapid Results program, which utilizes Nobel Prize-winning research on the body's circadian rhythm to help optimize metabolism and accelerate weight loss. Simple60 is a 60-day option that takes the Rapid Results program a step further, as the brand's most customized offering yet. With the Simple60 plan, members get the DNA Decoder Plan for free, which personalizes the member's menu and activity plan based on their DNA test results. To support each member and their unique genetic profile, Jenny Craig has developed tailored menus that align with their DNA results, including more than 20 lower-carb menu items for members who are more responsive to a lower-carb diet.

†Typical weight loss on the Rapid Results program is 11.6 pounds in the first four weeks and 1-2 pounds per week thereafter.

"Jenny Craig is proud to offer customized solutions that take the guesswork out of weight loss and fit the individual needs of our members, down to the genetic level, so that they can find a plan that works with their unique makeup and lifestyle," said Jenny Craig CEO and President, Monty Sharma. "We know that in a recent survey, nearly half of the weight loss consumers we polled want to utilize their DNA to create a customized weight loss plan. In order to help our members improve weight loss outcomes, we are offering our DNA Decoder Plan for free in our Simple60 offering."

In addition to growing the brand's customized program offerings, Jenny Craig is expanding their footprint nationally, deepening its commitment to connecting with members in ways that fit into their everyday lives — in-person, online and at home. In early 2020, Jenny Craig and Walgreens will open 100 Jenny Craig at Walgreens locations nationwide in markets including Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, among others.

Building on the company's longtime success helping to transform members' lives, Jenny Craig is also launching its 2020 ad campaign featuring real members who have found success on the program. The digital and TV ads launching this week feature 14 members from across the country, who were flown to Los Angeles for a week to take part in a professional photoshoot, and receive cash and prizes totaling up to $10,000 each. Throughout the week the members shared their experiences, were celebrated for their achievements and offered inspiration to help others struggling with their health.

Jenny Craig's 2020 campaign features real members, including (not a complete list):

Tenisha N., Valley Stream, NY

Tenisha N. lost 62 lbs.* on Jenny Craig. Busy with family and her career as a retail district manager, Tenisha knew she was overweight, but did not think much about it. A health scare with a family member prompted her to get a check-up with her doctor. After learning that her weight was putting her health in jeopardy, Tenisha joined Jenny Craig to get the support and education she needed.

"I wanted to learn how to eat healthy instead of just eating less and feeling deprived. I now enjoy nutritious food, in the right amount, and have developed the healthy eating habits to help keep my weight off."

*Results may vary. Weight lost on Classic Program. Members following our program, on average, lose 1-2lbs per week. Received promotional consideration.

Jennifer T., Austin, TX

Jennifer T. lost 55 lbs.*on Jenny Craig. Jennifer left a toxic relationship where her needs and health came second and joined Jenny Craig to start a new chapter of self-love and care. Her weight loss empowered and inspired her to find herself again.

"My consultant was so supportive during my weight loss journey. Jenny Craig is not just prepared meals. It is a menu plan and a support system that guided me to make consistent healthy choices."

*Typical weight loss on the Rapid Results program is 11.6 pounds in the first four weeks and 1-2 pounds per week thereafter. Jennifer lost 55 pounds on Rapid Results in 21 weeks. Received promotional consideration.

Sam S., Seal Beach, CA

Sam S. lost 19 lbs.* on Jenny Craig. Sam's wife joined Jenny Craig after the holidays and asked him to do the program with her. Sam's clothes were tight, and his energy and self-confidence had declined, so he readily agreed. Taking their weight loss journey together made weight loss easier and more enjoyable for the couple.

"I loved the convenience of the easy to follow menu plan. My consultant held me accountable each week, but I never felt judged."

*Results may vary. Typical weight loss on the Rapid Results program is 11.6 pounds in the first four weeks and 1-2 pounds per week thereafter. Sam lost 19 pounds on Rapid Results in 13 weeks. Received promotional consideration.

To learn more about Jenny Craig visit www.jennycraig.com .

About Jenny Craig

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. Jenny Craig's program provides nutritionally-balanced menus, which include over 100 delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians, nutritionists, and professional chefs. One-on-one consultations provide personal support and education on portion control and strategies such as Fresh and Free Additions, which helps with satiety. Jenny Craig consultants work with each member individually to identify their strengths, challenges and personal goals to create unique weekly meal and activity plans that fit individual needs. Consultants also help members implement behavioral strategies to support their success. Jenny Craig's comprehensive approach to weight loss is available to members either in person, in centers or by phone. The program is backed by hard science as demonstrated by a 2010 independent two-year clinical trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showing that participants on the Jenny Craig Classic program lost three times more weight than dieting on their own. Jenny Craig, based in Carlsbad, California, is one of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, with more than 500 company-owned and franchised locations in local neighborhoods in the United States and Canada, with approximately 600 centers worldwide. In early 2020, Jenny Craig will expand their neighborhood footprint by opening 100 Jenny Craig at Walgreens locations nationwide, providing their clinically proven program to customers in select Walgreens locations across the U.S.

