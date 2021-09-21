Jenny Craig Appoints Angela Fitch, MD, FACP, FOMA, As Chair Of Science Advisory Board

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Craig, the science-based leader in weight loss, today announces the appointment of Angela Fitch, MD, FACP, FOMA, to chair of its science advisory board. Dr. Fitch specializes in the fastest-growing medical specialty in the country, weight management and obesity medicine, and is the co-director of Massachusetts General Hospital Weight Center and faculty at the Harvard Medical School. Board-certified in obesity medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics, Dr. Fitch has been practicing for more than 20 years and is passionate about helping people of all ages reach their weight and wellness goals.

In her role as chair of Jenny Craig's science advisory board, Dr. Fitch will work closely alongside Jenny Craig's executive leadership team on company innovation, lead future Jenny Craig research studies and oversee the other members of the board.

"We're thrilled for Dr. Fitch to join Jenny Craig and add fresh insight to our science advisory board as we continue to collaborate to grow and innovate through technology and our weight loss programs," said David Pastrana, CEO of Jenny Craig. "Her experience and leadership in obesity medicine and notable respect within the community are unmatched. We're excited to welcome her forward-thinking guidance and knowledge to our team as she leads the path forward."

Dr. Fitch has been specializing in weight and obesity medicine for more than 10 years. After graduating from and completing a combined residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, she discovered her passion for treating obesity, and transitioned from primary care to practicing full-time weight management in 2012. Since then, she's become a diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and created a multidisciplinary medical surgical weight center in Cincinnati.

Dr. Fitch won the 2017 Clinician of the Year Award from the Obesity Medicine Association, has contributed to research published in scientific journals like Frontiers in Pediatrics, Children and more, and has been cited as a credible expert in consumer publications like CBS News, U.S. News & World Report, The Boston Globe, Women's Health and more. Today she serves as president-elect of the Obesity Medicine Association.

"I've dedicated my career to helping people lose weight in a healthful way and improve their overall wellness as a result, so I'm thrilled to support the incredible work that Jenny Craig is doing in weight loss," said Dr. Angela Fitch. "I've always admired how Jenny Craig continues to stay at the forefront of innovation within this space, so I leaped at the chance to work with them and apply my knowledge as a weight and obesity physician to its future development and growth. I can't wait to dive into my new role and expand upon the momentum the former chair built during her tenure."

Jenny Craig is one of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, with nearly 500 company-owned and franchised locations in local neighborhoods in the United States and Canada, and approximately 600 centers worldwide. The company has been named one of the best diets by U.S. News and World Report for 11 years. To learn more about Jenny Craig, please visit www.jennycraig.com .

About Jenny Craig

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. Jenny Craig's program provides nutritionally-balanced menus, which includes almost 100 delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians, nutritionists and professional chefs. One-on-one coaching provides personal support and education on portion control and strategies such as Fresh and Free Additions, which helps with satiety. Jenny Craig coaches work with each member individually to identify their strengths, challenges and personal goals to create unique weekly meal plans that fit individual needs. Coaches also help members implement behavioral strategies to support their success. Jenny Craig's comprehensive approach to weight loss is available to members either by phone or in-person. Groundbreaking new Rapid Results Max shows that participants who followed the program in studies lost up to 17 pounds in their first four weeks (with an average weight loss of 13 pounds), supported by the revolutionary Recharge Bar which naturally maintains the metabolic benefits of the fast when used as directed.

