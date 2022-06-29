Jenny Craig Appoints Dan Hofmeister As Chief Marketing Officer

"We are honored to have Dan join us at Jenny Craig as our new CMO," said David Pastrana, CEO of Jenny Craig. "His background working with some of America's leading consumer food brands is exactly the leadership that we're looking for as we enter the back half of 2022. He's going to be a tremendous asset to our executive team and we're thrilled to have his strategic guidance as we continue to grow."

Prior to his new role at Jenny Craig, Hofmeister held multiple executive leadership roles at Bumble Bee Seafoods, one of North America's largest seafood companies. These roles included Senior Vice President and General Manager of the company's Frozen Food Division; Senior Vice President and Head of Brand Marketing; and Head of Revenue Management. Prior to Bumble Bee, he spent nearly a decade at Hormel Foods growing its portfolio of brands in various commercial leadership functions. Hofmeister holds dual bachelor's degrees in Business Administration and Philosophy from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin and an Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University.

"I'm excited to join Jenny Craig's executive team and apply my consumer brand experience to the company's current and future marketing plans," said Hofmeister. "I am a huge admirer of Jenny Craig as one of the most recognizable household brands and have big plans to build upon the momentum we're already experiencing following the launch of Max Up earlier this year."

To learn more about Jenny Craig, please visit www.jennycraig.com .

About Jenny Craig

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. Jenny Craig's program provides nutritionally-balanced menus, which includes almost 100 delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians, nutritionists and professional chefs. One-on-one coaching provides personal support and education on portion control and strategies such as Fresh and Free Additions, which helps with satiety. Jenny Craig coaches work with each member individually to identify their strengths, challenges and personal goals to create unique weekly meal plans that fit individual needs. Coaches also help members implement behavioral strategies to support their success. Jenny Craig's comprehensive approach to weight loss is available to members either by phone or in-person.

Jenny Craig, based in Carlsbad, California, is one of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, with nearly 500 company-owned and franchised locations in local neighborhoods in the United States and Canada, and approximately 600 centers worldwide. The company has been named one of the best diets by U.S. News and World Report for 11 years. To learn more about Jenny Craig, please visit www.jennycraig.com .

Media Contact:

Nancy Castelan - Power Digital

[email protected]

SOURCE Jenny Craig