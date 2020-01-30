Jenny Craig Appoints David Pastrana As CEO And Elevates Monty Sharma To Chairman To Lead Next Phase Of Company Growth

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Craig, a leader in the weight loss industry for more than 35 years, announces the appointment of David Pastrana as its new chief executive. Pastrana will replace existing CEO and president Monty Sharma, who will become the company's board Chairman. The leadership transition will be effective February 1, 2020.

Pastrana was most recently President of White House Black Market, and previously held leadership roles with such global brands as Zara parent Inditex, Topshop and Sears. He was hand-selected for the position by Sharma himself, in partnership with H.I.G. Capital, the global private equity investment firm that acquired Jenny Craig in April 2019.

"I have been impressed with the team's passion and unwavering commitment to taking care of our clients on every level," said Pastrana. "This is a brand that has stood the test of time by continually evolving its approach and offerings to meet changing consumer needs, and I look forward to building on its legacy."

Jenny Craig is widely recognized for its personalized and science-backed approach to weight loss, a positioning Sharma has driven since joining the company in late 2013. Under his leadership, the company launched several innovative initiatives, including the Rapid Results program and the DNA Decoder Plan, which analyzes 15 different genetic markers to provide members with insight into five key areas: sleep quality, eating behaviors, metabolism, how their body processes food and responds to exercise. This customization helps each member to find the weight loss and health plan that works best with their genetic profile, with the full support of a trained consultant throughout their journey.

"I am proud of the accomplishments of the Jenny Craig team over the past six years, including the introduction of new science-backed member programs, enhancing our digital customer experience and delivering strong business growth," said Sharma. "David has a deep understanding of our consumer, and with the extensive retail, e-commerce, digital and marketing expertise that he brings to the table, we are well-appointed to propel the brand even further."

"We are adding a one-two punch for the brand's next phase of growth, with the addition of David as CEO and Monty as Chairman, a new leadership structure developed and led by Monty," said Jeff Zanarini, managing director at H.I.G. "We are excited to add significant resources to support the continuing Jenny Craig brand mission of helping people lead healthier lives."

In addition to growing the brand's customized program offerings, Jenny Craig is expanding its footprint nationally, deepening its commitment to connecting with members in ways that fit into their everyday lives – in person, online and at home. The brand recently announced a collaboration with Walgreens, in which 100 Jenny Craig at Walgreens locations will open early this year in markets across the U.S., including Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia and Phoenix, among others.

