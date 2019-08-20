Jenny Craig Launches 'Jenny Craig Cares' for More Earth-Friendly, Personalized and Convenient Weight Loss

The new Jenny Craig Cares program includes a one-week delivery option in order to reduce the amount of storage needed and waste produced with each order – the latest step in Jenny Craig's journey to becoming more eco-friendly. The one-week meal delivery packaging is 30% smaller with the use of KTM Industries' Green Cell Foam insulation that is 100% compostable and water soluble. Innovative features of the Green Cell Foam compostable insulation include:

Dissolves in freshwater or seawater, allowing small pieces to be placed in the sink that safely "melt" down the drain

Can be placed in a bucket of water to sit overnight, creating an ideal plant food mixture

Burns cleanly and safely in fireplaces, firepits and power plants, and can be used to start your barbecue

The outer box from Jenny Craig is 100% recyclable. By switching to the smaller delivery box, Jenny Craig will be saving more than 770 trees per year.

In addition to the new more sustainable packaging, the one-week deliveries offer a complete healthy meal plan including seven days' worth of breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks that require minimal prep or planning time for today's busy consumer. Members also have access to the Jenny Craig concierge team, providing white-glove service for online orders, hassle-free reordering, and the ability to connect with a dedicated consultant virtually. Members can also choose from new personalized menu options such as low-sugar, meatless, and those specially formulated for women and men – with more launching soon.

"We recognize that today's consumers seek brands that offer convenient, personalized and earth-friendly options, and we are committed to delivering all three. With our Jenny Craig Cares program, we seek to not only improve people's lives but also improve the environment," said Monty Sharma, Jenny Craig CEO and president.

"With more than 35 years of experience helping members achieve better health, Jenny Craig is proud to introduce these new enhancements that further underscore our dedication to effective weight loss with the consistent help of a personal consultant," added Sharma.

About Jenny Craig

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. Jenny Craig's program provides nutritionally-balanced menus, which include around 100 delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians, nutritionists, and professional chefs. One-on-one consultations provide personal support and education on portion control and strategies such as Fresh and Free Additions, which helps with satiety. Jenny Craig consultants work with each member individually to identify their strengths, challenges and personal goals in order to create unique weekly meal and activity plans that fit individual needs. Consultants also help members implement behavioral strategies to support their success. Jenny Craig's comprehensive approach to weight loss is available to members either in person, in centers or by phone. The program is backed by hard science as demonstrated by a 2010 independent two-year clinical trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showing that participants on the Jenny Craig Classic program lost three times more weight than those participants dieting on their own. Jenny Craig, based in Carlsbad, California, is one of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, with approximately 500 company-owned and franchised locations in local neighborhoods in the United States and Canada, with approximately 600 centers worldwide.

