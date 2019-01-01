Jenny Craig Ranked Among "Best Diets" by U.S. News & World Report for the Ninth Consecutive Year

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the best weight loss programs for the ninth consecutive year by the reputable panel at U.S. News & World Report," said Monty Sharma, CEO and president of Jenny Craig. "At a time when millions of Americans are struggling with weight loss at unprecedented levels, we pride ourselves on developing science-backed programs that help individuals achieve real results on their journey to better health. Our program is based on a formula that works; one-on-one support, personalized plans and premium, chef-crafted food with no artificial ingredients."

The rankings further validate the success of Jenny Craig's latest and most effective program ever, Rapid Results. Jenny Craig is the first commercial weight loss program to integrate the concept of following the body's natural circadian rhythm to help optimize metabolism and accelerate weight loss.1 Research on the study of circadian rhythm won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Members who complete the Rapid Results program have been shown to lose up to 16 pounds in the first four weeks of the program.†

Jenny Craig also recently launched its 2019 campaign, exclusively featuring actual Jenny Craig members across the country who have achieved their weight loss goals using the scientifically-proven program. The campaign showcases authentic stories from members to inspire others on their path to achieve better health.

About Jenny Craig

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. Jenny Craig's program provides nutritionally-balanced menus, which include around 100 delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians, nutritionists, and professional chefs. One-on-one consultations provide personal support and education on portion control and strategies such as Fresh and Free Additions, which helps with satiety. Jenny Craig consultants work with each member individually to identify their strengths, challenges and personal goals in order to create unique weekly meal and activity plans that fit individual needs. Consultants also help members implement behavioral strategies to support their success. Jenny Craig's comprehensive approach to weight loss is available to members either in person, in centers or by phone with Jenny Craig Anywhere. The program is backed by hard science as demonstrated by a 2010 independent two-year clinical trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showing that participants on the Jenny Craig Classic program lost three times more weight than dieting on their own. Jenny Craig, based in Carlsbad, California, is one of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, with approximately 500 company-owned and franchised locations in local neighborhoods in the United States and Canada, with approximately 600 centers worldwide.

1 Longo, Valter D., and Satchidananda Panda. "Fasting, Circadian Rhythms, and Time-Restricted Feeding in Healthy Lifespan." Cell Metabolism, vol. 23, no. 6, 14 June 2016, pp. 1048–1059., doi:10.1016/j.cmet.2016.06.001.

† First 4 weeks only. Average weight loss in the study was 11.6 pounds for those who completed the program.

