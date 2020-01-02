Jenny Craig Ranked at the Top in Several Categories in U.S. News & World Report's Annual "Best Diet" Rankings for Tenth Straight Year

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Craig, a leader in the weight loss industry for more than 35 years, is being recognized for the tenth consecutive year as a top diet in several categories the U.S. News & World Report's 2020 Best Diet rankings. A nationally recognized publisher of consumer advice and rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognizes Jenny Craig as a Best Commercial Diet Plan (#2) and Best Fast Weight-Loss Diet (#3), in addition to high rankings in several other categories.

The rankings further validate the efficacy of Jenny Craig's science-based, comprehensive weight loss approach, with the program designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off with the help of a dedicated, one-on-one consultant, and more than 100 delicious, chef-crafted menu items.

"To be recognized for a tenth year in a row as a top diet in several categories by the esteemed expert panel at U.S. News & World Report reinforces our science-backed approach to health and weight loss," said Monty Sharma, CEO and president of Jenny Craig. "We are constantly evolving to ensure our offerings keep up with the latest in nutrition science and are proud that our Rapid Results program, based on 2017 Nobel Prize-winning research on circadian rhythm, has helped us achieve a top ranking in the Best Fast Weight-Loss Diet category."

Jenny Craig is the first major commercial weight loss program to integrate following the body's circadian rhythm into its program, Rapid Results, which was launched last year. Further demonstrating its commitment to a scientific approach to sustainable weight loss, Jenny Craig is creating a more personalized experience for its members with the national roll-out of the DNA Decoder Plan. With a DNA test, members can gain critical information about how their bodies process nutrients, which allows the company to customize meal plans to fit individual needs.

In addition to growing the brand's customized program offerings, Jenny Craig is expanding their footprint nationally, deepening its commitment to connecting with members in ways that fit into their everyday lives – in person, online and at home. In early 2020, Jenny Craig and Walgreens will open 100 Jenny Craig at Walgreens locations nationwide in markets including Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia and Phoenix, among others.

About Jenny Craig

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. Jenny Craig's program provides nutritionally-balanced menus, which include over 100 delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians, nutritionists, and professional chefs. One-on-one consultations provide personal support and education on portion control and strategies such as Fresh and Free Additions, which helps with satiety. Jenny Craig consultants work with each member individually to identify their strengths, challenges and personal goals to create unique weekly meal and activity plans that fit individual needs. Consultants also help members implement behavioral strategies to support their success. Jenny Craig's comprehensive approach to weight loss is available to members either in person, in centers or by phone. The program is backed by hard science as demonstrated by a 2010 independent two-year clinical trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showing that participants on the Jenny Craig Classic program lost three times more weight than dieting on their own. Jenny Craig, based in Carlsbad, California, is one of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, with more than 500 company-owned and franchised locations in local neighborhoods in the United States and Canada, with approximately 600 centers worldwide. In early 2020, Jenny Craig will expand their neighborhood footprint by opening 100 Jenny Craig at Walgreens locations nationwide, providing their clinically proven program to customers in select Walgreens locations across the U.S.

