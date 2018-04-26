Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director

Glover will work to shape the agency's creative output across all accounts, including Nissan, CIBC, Capital Group, eos, Pfizer, The Source and GoDaddy, amongst others. Notably, she is also the first senior hire for Chief Creative Officer Graham Lang, who came to Juniper Park\TBWA in December of last year.

"Our focus at Juniper Park\TBWA is to have the world's best talent working on our client's business," said Lang. "Jenny is a world renowned creative force. She will bring a special blend of experience, intelligence and craft to our offering, not to mention her razor-sharp wit. She has helped to shape young careers and has worked across many iconic brands throughout her career. Jenny is a legend within the TBWA collective and beyond, and we're excited to welcome her to Toronto."

At TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Glover not only cut her teeth as a copywriter in her early career, but returned in 2015 as Executive Creative Director, where she helped to lead a multi-disciplinary creative department. She consistently delivered effective, internationally recognized and award-winning work for key clients including Nissan, Standard Bank, Tiger Brands, Flight Centre and MTN, a multi-national mobile telecommunications company.

Glover also spent several years as Creative Director and later, Executive Creative Director, at Net#work BBDO in Johannesburg, where she was appointed to the Executive Management Board and created memorable work for clients including Mercedes Benz, Virgin Atlantic, Galderma, South African National Blood Service, PepsiCo, Frito-Lay and Wrigley's.

Over the course of her 20-year career, she has won a total of 27 Cannes Lions, including 10 Gold Lions and one Grand Prix, and 15 D&AD pencils. She holds the #2 spot in the Creative Circle annual rankings of top creatives in South Africa, and is the co-founder of Open Chair, the South African industry gender equity initiative. She has also served on juries for Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, Clio's and Dubai Lynx, and was a jury president at D&AD in 2017.

Commenting on the appointment, Juniper Park\TBWA CEO Jill Nykoliation said:

"With more than 27 Cannes Lions and 15 pencils, Jenny is one of the best creatives in the industry. She's an incredible injection of talent for our team, and our North American client roster. And she's an amazing teacher of up-and-coming talent, having created a mentorship program for young female creatives. Juniper Park\TBWA couldn't be more proud that she is joining us."

