Jenny Hoffmann, PhD Appointed CEO of Biorithm

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Hoffmann, PhD, has been appointed CEO of Biorithm, a global women's medical technology company dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for personalized connected maternity care, including Femom, a comprehensive remote obstetric monitoring system.

"I'm honored to join Biorithm in the goal of leveraging the power of digital health and data science to address individual patient and clinician needs during pregnancy. As both a mother and an innovator, I'm incredibly inspired by our vision to enhance data-driven decisions and provide access to affordable, high quality care to improve perinatal outcomes for mothers and babies across the globe," said Hoffmann.

"Dr. Hoffmann is a visionary executive with a history of development and commercialization of medical devices that improve patients' lives," said Amrish Nair, Founder, CTO and Chairman of the Board of Biorithm. "On behalf of the Biorithm board, I welcome Dr. Hoffmann and look forward to her leadership in bringing Biorithm's vision to life for clinicians and patients around the world."

Prior to joining Biorithm, Dr. Hoffmann served for 13 years in executive positions at W.L. Gore & Associates, including business leadership for various medical devices and most recently the GORE-TEX Brand. Dr. Hoffmann is a graduate of the University of Virginia, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and Applied Science. She also attended Rice University, where she completed her PhD in Bioengineering. Dr. Hoffmann and her family reside in Massachusetts.

About Biorithm

With headquarters in Singapore and Cambridge, Massachusetts, Biorithm envisions a world with better access to maternal care and improved outcomes for mother and child. To achieve this, Biorithm has developed a remote maternal-fetal care platform based on novel intellectual property. Founded by doctors and engineers, Biorithm is now present globally, working with clinical partners to deliver better care for mothers and babies. For more information, visit https://www.bio-rithm.com .

