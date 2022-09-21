Jenny Thorson is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Thorson is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Realtor for her professional excellence in the Real Estate field and in acknowledgment of her work with Realty One Group Homelink.

Jenny Thorson

Ms. Thorson is a realtor with Realty One Group Homelink, a full-service residential real estate firm in Diamond Bar, CA. With nearly 20 years of experience in the field, Ms. Thorson's day-to-day duties include liaising with clients investigating properties for people looking to buy a home, and helping others get their homes listed for sale. To make it easier for clients, be they purchasing or selling, she diligently checks out a property before showing it so that she always has the best, most up-to-date information to present.

Additionally, Ms. Thorson has a great love of interior design. She notes that her hobby has been beneficial for finding and showing houses to clients, which is her favorite aspect of her job. Standing out in her field for her patience, Ms. Thorson is known for the careful and personalized treatment that she brings to each transaction treating every client like they are a close friend. She considers herself fortunate that her business has not flagged throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and excelled instead. She recently closed a deal for more than $22 million in a commercial building transaction.

Looking toward the future, Ms. Thorson plans to pursue continued growth in her career as a real estate professional, always being better than she was the day before and moving into working with increasingly large transactions.

Completing the vast majority of her education in China, Ms. Thorson earned a degree in public relations before coming to the United States and embarking on her career as a realtor with RE/MAX in 2003. During her tenure with RE/MAX, she cultivated significant residential and commercial real estate expertise. She received several awards for her excellence, including the 100 Club Award, the Platinum Club Award, the Chairman's Club Award, and induction into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame.

Alongside her primary career responsibilities, Ms. Thorson holds professional membership in the National Association of Realtors to remain up to date with developments in her field. She is also very active with the U.S. Women's Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit organization that helps and supports women in business throughout the United States.

As an immigrant, Ms. Thorson is passionate about helping other immigrant women excel with their business endeavors in the United States. She hopes to continue working with the U.S. Women's Chamber of Commerce to further that goal. In addition, she is involved in her community through volunteer work with her local church, which runs a program that provides food to homeless individuals every Saturday.

Having accomplished much throughout her career, Ms. Thorson is incredibly proud of her work helping her clients find their ideal property or get the best price for the one they are trying to sell. She considers her most significant achievement to be her clients' satisfaction. She finds it incredibly gratifying when past clients call her to thank her following the conclusion of their sale.

To young and aspiring professionals looking to enter the field of real estate, she would advise them to work hard, be patient, do their utmost for the client, and avoid trying to take shortcuts. Above everything, Ms. Thorson hopes to cultivate a legacy as someone who helped people make suitable investments and find their dream homes.

On a personal note, Ms. Thorson attributes much of her success and hardworking spirit to her parents, Shocai and Jin Quing, especially her father, who is very serious and maintains keen attention to detail in his work. Ms. Thorson met her husband while still living in China, and they were married in 1995. Together, they are the proud parents of one son. Incredibly proud of her son, who has excelled in school as an honor student and as an accomplished swimmer, Ms. Thorson hopes to be a good role model for him and inspire him to be a hard worker and do his best the same way her parents encouraged her.

For more information, visit homelink.myrealtyonegroup.com/real-estate-agent/25812/jenny-Thorson.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who