JennyCo Launches The $JCO Utility Token To Power Its Web3 Healthcare Data Exchange

JennyCo, Inc.

14 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JennyCo, Inc., a first-of-its-kind healthcare data exchange powered by Web3 and AI, has announced that its utility token, $JCO, has been minted as an ERC-20 token on the Polygon (MATIC) network. The $JCO utility token is available for purchase as of June 14, 2023 at 13:00 UTC on MEXC exchange (CEX) and on Uniswap (DEX).

JennyCo is focused on correcting the imbalances in the healthcare data marketplace by supporting individual ownership of healthcare information with direct compensation. JennyCo also empowers individuals to decide who can and cannot access their data and which paid studies they would like to participate in. With a personalized AI health companion, JennyCo analyzes your data and provides healthcare insights and recommendations tailored specifically to you within the app. JennyCo is at the intersection of Healthcare and IoT Data, AI, and Blockchain. The $JCO smart contract address is: 0x8105f88e77a5d102099bf73db4469d3f1e3b0cd6

Here is a Step-by-step guide on how to buy the $JCO utility token.

For more information on the specifics of the listing on MEXC, please visit their announcement here.

Trading pairs are JCO/USDT (on MEXC) & JCO/USDT (on Uniswap) currently. As an ERC20 token, the most common wallets can be used, though you might need to add the token manually as a "custom" token. Examples you can use: Ledger, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Stargazer.

Details regarding JennyCo can be found at https://www.jennyco.com, as well as on JennyCo's twitter at https://twitter.com/JennyCoInc.

Press Contact Info:

Ryan Brownlow
[email protected]
540-797-4215

SOURCE JennyCo, Inc.

