Jensen Hughes Announces Acquisition of Safety Management Services, Inc.

Acquisition expands Jensen Hughes' global expertise in energetic materials, compliance and risk solutions

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Hughes, a global leader in fire & life safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, announced today that it has acquired Safety Management Services, Inc. (SMS™), an internationally recognized engineering firm specializing in process safety hazards analysis and energetic materials consulting and testing.

SMS serves a wide range of commercial clients and government agencies, including national laboratories and defense operations. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in West Jordan, Utah, SMS brings deep expertise in process hazard analysis; energetic material characterization testing and interpretation; facility siting and design for explosives operations; regulatory compliance; Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) safety program development and auditing; accident investigation; decommissioning, decontamination and demolition (D3) operations; training; and other risk management services. The firm also manufactures energetic materials testing equipment for clients seeking in-house capabilities to conduct sensitivity, in-process simulation and U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) classification testing.

With a global portfolio that includes projects across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, India, South Korea and Australia, SMS has built a strong reputation for helping organizations protect people, processes and the environment in dynamic, high-risk environments.

"Adding SMS to the Jensen Hughes family not only strengthens our expertise in process safety and testing, but opens up new and innovative ways that we can serve clients and create industry-leading service offerings," said Raj Arora, CEO of Jensen Hughes. "Together, we will advance our shared mission of protecting lives, property and reputations through risk-informed solutions."

As its second M&A transaction in 2025, this acquisition highlights Jensen Hughes' ongoing commitment to its purpose of making the world safe, secure and resilient.

"We're proud to join forces with Jensen Hughes," said Gary Dodds, President of SMS. "Our team's deep technical expertise and hands-on history in energetic materials safety, hazard mitigation and training will complement Jensen Hughes' broad platform and global reach, allowing us to better serve our clients and scale our impact worldwide."

The integration is already in motion, with leaders from both organizations collaborating to ensure a seamless transition for employees and clients.

Jensen Hughes is backed by middle-market private investment firm Gryphon Investors.

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is the global leader in engineering, consulting and technology that make our world safe, secure and resilient. Worldwide, we are recognized most widely for our leadership in fire protection engineering while also specializing in other critical competencies core to our purpose – strategic capabilities we have been expanding for years. These include accessibility consulting, risk and hazard analysis, process safety, forensic investigations, security risk, and emergency management, as well as digital innovation across many of our services. Today, our 1,800+ engineers, consultants, analysts and strategists work from over 100 offices, supporting clients in over 100 countries across all markets – from government, healthcare, science and technology to energy, mission-critical and transportation. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private investment ﬁrm focused on growing competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With more than $10 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners and management teams to accelerate the building of leading, high-quality companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates since 1999 its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, artiﬁcial intelligence, human capital acquisition and development, acquisition due diligence and integration planning, treasury, ﬁnance and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

SOURCE Jensen Hughes