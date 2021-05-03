Jensen Hughes Announces Rebranding of Hillard Heintze, Technical Response Planning Corporation and Russell Phillips & Associates

BALTIMORE, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Hughes , a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, announced today the official rebranding of Hillard Heintze, Technical Response Planning Corporation (TRP) and Russell Phillips & Associates (RPA).

Over the last three years, Jensen Hughes has strategically acquired Hillard Heintze, TRP and RPA, cementing its status as the only firm in the industry that provides an end-to-end suite of services focused completely on making the world safe, secure and resilient. These acquisitions have further strengthened Jensen Hughes' ability to offer a holistic approach to protecting its clients and their families, stakeholders and assets.

"Hillard Heintze, TRP and RPA have each brought unique and powerful strengths to our organization," said Raj Arora, CEO, Jensen Hughes. "Through our combined capabilities, resources and team of experts, we have been able to provide clients with the best possible prevention, preparedness, and peace of mind."

Hillard Heintze, formerly headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is one of the leading security risk management firms in the world, serving Fortune-ranked enterprises, professional sports leagues and law enforcement agencies as well as many of the world's most affluent families.

"Since our inception, we have been committed to providing insight, assurance and confidence to clients around the world," said Ken Bouche, Chief Operating Officer, Hillard Heintze. "Merging with Jensen Hughes was a strategic step in providing our clients with a complete portfolio of expertise, from security and emergency preparedness to fire and life safety and protecting what matters most to them."

TRP, formerly headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a market leader specializing in emergency, business continuity, and security planning services and systems. TRP's advanced technologies, including its innovative SMARTPLAN™ software, have helped organizations dramatically improve their emergency response plans and compliance with requirements.

"For more than two decades, we have successfully provided innovative technologies and solutions to our clients within the energy, automotive, manufacturing oil, and transportation industries who faced challenges related to response planning and regulatory compliance," said Steve Bassine, President, TRP. "Working within Jensen Hughes has allowed us to build upon our accomplishments, sharing our expertise widely and expanding our reach to other industries."

RPA, formerly headquartered in Fairport, New York, is a team of fire, code compliance and emergency management experts, providing specialized technology and professional services to the healthcare industry.

"At RPA, we have worked with thousands of healthcare facilities and leaders, offering in-depth insights, hands-on trainings and custom emergency response procedures with the goal of keeping patients and staff safe," said Nick Gabriele, Vice President, RPA. "We have remained steadfast in that commitment, partnering with Jensen Hughes to develop a more holistic approach that better meets the current and future needs of healthcare organizations."

Beginning May 3, the Hillard Heintze, TRP and RPA brands will officially merge under the Jensen Hughes name, solidifying their position, offerings and direction in the industry. One team. One company like no other. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com or follow Jensen Hughes on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is the global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting. Every day, our international teams of 1,400+ engineers, technical experts, architects and consultants' partner with clients in 100+ countries to make our world safe, secure and resilient. Since 1939, we have earned trust among our clients, people and communities by bringing integrity to our relationships, innovation to our industry and technical excellence to many of the most complex challenges in the world. Our major business lines include fire protection engineering, risks and hazards, security risk consulting, emergency management and planning, and forensic engineering. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com .

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

