Jensen Partners Expands Alternative Investments Distribution Recruiting Platform and Launches Investment Practice with Two Senior Appointments

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, an executive search and corporate advisory firm for the alternative investment management industry, today announced the appointments of Peter Sipsas as Managing Director and Global Head of Private Equity and Credit, and Meredith Flynn as Head of Market Intelligence. Mr. Sipsas and Ms. Flynn will expand the firm's alternative investments recruiting platform to 17 and launch a new dedicated practice for investment professionals. Both Mr. Sipsas and Ms. Flynn will be based in New York.

"Both Peter and Meredith are proven leaders in the industry and each brings considerable private markets expertise and established relationships with investors and candidates," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "They will accelerate the global growth of our firm and provide valuable insights to our alternative investment management clients."

Mr. Sipsas brings to Jensen Partners more than 13 years of retained executive search experience in financial services. As Global Head of Private Equity and Credit, Mr. Sipsas will oversee the firm's expansion into investment professional recruitment. Previously, he founded PJ Sipsas, an independent executive search consultancy that focused on professional services and advised CEOs and management teams at Korn Ferry, Heidrick & Struggles, Caldwell Partners and Russell Reynolds. Mr. Sipsas also worked on Solomon Page Group's Capital Markets team in New York and London, where he recruited both sell-side investment banking and sales & trading professionals for large investment banks, as well as investment professionals for private equity firms and hedge funds.

Ms. Flynn brings nearly 20 years of retained executive search and institutional investing experience. As Head of Market Intelligence, she will lead Jensen Partners' strategic research and business development efforts globally. She will also analyze business opportunities and support Mr. Sipsas in building out the Private Equity and Private Credit products. In addition, she will support George Lewis' Infrastructure practice and Peter Mayer's European expansion. Previously, Ms. Flynn was a seasoned Knowledge Manager at Korn Ferry, where she supported the firm's Global Private Markets and Family Office practices. She managed all private market research and reporting for the firm, provided informed views on market trends and sourced suitable firms and candidates. She has also held various institutional marketing and sales roles at ING U.S. Investment Management, Barclays Global Investors and Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

In addition, Ms. Flynn has extensive institutional investor experience and relationships with large limited partners in the U.S. She served as a lead Investment Analyst for Alameda County Employees' Retirement Association (ACERA) for more than six years. She was also a private equity investment operations analyst for North Carolina Department of the State Treasurer, where she managed public reporting and the capital contributions/distributions of more than 100 funds.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to join Jensen Partners and partner with Sasha to grow the business beyond distribution," Mr. Sipsas added. "I look forward to applying her innovative data-intensive mapping approach and ensuring clients expand beyond the usual talent pools to attract highly qualified, diverse investment professionals."

Mr. Sipsas began his career as a legal recruiter at Robert Hadley Associates, where he placed Associates at large corporate law firms. He started as a reporter's assistant at the cable news channel NY1 and served as a human resources generalist at the Associated Press. He graduated from Queens College of the City University of New York.

Ms. Flynn earned an MBA in Finance and Marketing and a B.A. in Japanese Studies from the University of San Francisco. She is a retired Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve, having served as a Supply Corps Officer.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to identify and place leading investment and capital-raising candidates. The firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

Jensen Partners Proprietary Mapping and Data Recruitment Model

Since 2014, Jensen Partners has tracked more than 12,000 marketing moves across the alternative investment industry, which gives the firm the depth and breadth of data necessary to find the best talent and make the best recommendations. Jensen Partners has also recently invested heavily in its data capabilities by bringing in expert resources to optimize the firm's market mapping model and identify new opportunities for its clients.

In 2017, Jensen Partners began tracking the diversity of marketing talent to better meet the demand for diverse hires, and in 2020 the firm will begin tracking the movement of marketers specializing in ESG and impact investing. Jensen Partners makes these data and insights about trends in the alternative investment industry available exclusively in its quarterly newsletter.

