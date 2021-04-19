Jensen Partners Named Best Recruiter for Investor Relations & Asset Raising in 2021 Private Equity Wire European Awards

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, a women-owned executive search and corporate advisory firm for the alternative investment management industry, was named "Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations & Asset Raising" by the readers of Private Equity Wire, a leading source for PE news and features. This is the second consecutive year that Jensen Partners has won the title in the European award set and follows its win in the 2020 U.S. awards last October.

This win comes as part of the publication's annual set of awards, honoring the best managers, investors, consultants, advisers and service providers in a range of categories in the private equity space for the year prior. The 2021 Private Equity Wire European Awards were celebrated at a virtual ceremony on March 25.

"In what has been a shape-shifting year for the private equity industry, it is an honor to be named the best recruiting firm for IR and asset raising in back-to-back years," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "We look forward to continuing our work with private equity firms in Europe and around the world, with a renewed focus on helping these firms make measurable and demonstrable progress on their efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion."

Jensen Partners specializes in the sourcing and placement of capital raising and investment professionals for the alternative investment industry by leveraging its extensive investor relationships as well as its proprietary market mapping and big data recruitment model. Jensen Partners' model is based on the firm's global database of more than 25,000 global alternative capital raisers and investment professionals, which includes professionals from private equity firms, private credit firms, real estate investment firms, real asset investors, infrastructure investors and hedge funds.

Since 2014, Jensen Partners has tracked more than 12,000 marketing moves across the alternative investment industry. In 2016, Jensen Partners began publishing a quarterly newsletter that highlights key trends and capital raising hiring activity across the alternative investment industry. In 2017, Jensen Partners began tracking the diversity of marketing talent to better meet the demand for diverse hires, and in 2020 the firm began tracking the movement of marketers specializing in ESG and impact investing. Jensen Partners makes this innovative data and insights about trends in the alternative investment industry available exclusively in its quarterly newsletter.

Jensen Partners is also the recipient of awards for its executive search and recruiting work from industry trade publications HFMWeek, Alt Credit Intelligence and The Drawdown for the firms' expertise in hedge funds, private credit and private equity, respectively.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a women-owned global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm specializing in the placement of leading investment and capital-raising candidates for the alternative asset management community. The firm leverages a data-driven approach to all human capital management, combining quantitative and qualitative information to source and place the best candidates for each specific role. Using the firm's proprietary DiversityMetrics™ platform, Jensen Partners has built a database with verified demographic data (e.g., race, gender, seniority, age, education, etc.) on more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals, providing asset managers with the breadth and depth of information necessary to quantify, measure, report and improve workforce diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners also offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. Learn more at www.jensen-partners.com.

