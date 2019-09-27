Jensen Partners Named Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations & Asset Raising by Private Equity Wire

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, a global executive search and strategic advisory firm specializing in sourcing capital raising talent for the alternative investment management industry, was named "Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations & Asset Raising" by Private Equity Wire, a leading source for PE news and features. This is the first year Jensen Partners has won the award.

This win comes as part of the publication's annual set of awards, honoring the best managers, investors, consultants, advisers and service providers in a range of categories in the private equity space for the year prior. The Private Equity Wire USA Awards 2019 were celebrated on September 25, 2019 in New York.

"Winning this award for the first time is a testament to the tremendous work that the Jensen Partners team has put in to source the best talent in today's competitive hiring landscape," said Sasha Jensen, founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "We thank the readers of Private Equity Wire for their continued support and recognition of our commitment to our clients in the alternative investment space."

Jensen Partners specializes in the sourcing and placement of capital raising professionals for the alternative investment industry by leveraging its extensive investor relationships as well as its proprietary market mapping model and big data recruitment model. Jensen Partners' market mapping model is based on the firm's global database of more than 10,000 alternative capital raisers, which includes professionals from private equity firms, private credit firms, hedge funds, multi-asset firms and real estate firms.

Since 2014, Jensen Partners has tracked more than 5,000 marketing moves throughout the alternative investment industry, including over 112 in private equity thus far in 2019. In 2016, Jensen Partners began publishing a quarterly newsletter that highlights key trends and capital raising hiring activity across the alternative investment industry. In 2019, Jensen Partners became the first executive search firm to track diverse candidates in the alternative investment space, including 161 total candidates and 30 in private equity in Q2 alone.

Jensen Partners is also the recipient of awards for its executive search and recruiting work from industry trade publications HFMWeek, Alt Credit Intelligence and The Drawdown for the firms' expertise in hedge funds, private credit and private equity, respectively.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising candidates. By utilizing a customized, scientific approach, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology and advanced behavioral analytics, we assist our clients in raising capital by identifying and securing the ideal human capital. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

