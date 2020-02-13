Jensen Partners Named 'Best Recruitment Firm' for Fourth Consecutive Year in 2020 Alt Credit US Services Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, a global executive search and corporate advisory firm specializing in sourcing capital raising talent for the alternative investment management industry, was once again named "Best Recruitment Firm" by Alt Credit Fund Intelligence, a leading source for the private debt industry. This is the fourth consecutive year that Jensen Partners has won this category in the US Services Awards set and follows the firm's recent win in this category in the European Services Awards set.

The Alt Credit US Awards celebrate service providers, credit hedge funds, CLO and private debt funds who are outperforming competitors across a broad spectrum of credit fund activity. The Services Awards highlight 16 different categories across client service and product development in the credit fund space. The winners were announced and celebrated on February 12th in New York.

"This past year, we've remained hyper-focused on meeting our clients' developing demands while staying mindful of their evolving priorities such as diversity, ESG and impact investing," said Sasha Jensen, founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "Thank you to the team at Alt Credit and this year's judging panel for their continued support."

Jensen Partners specializes in the sourcing and placement of capital raising professionals for the alternative investment industry by leveraging its extensive investor relationships as well as its proprietary market mapping and big data recruitment model. Jensen Partners' model is based on the firm's global database of more than 22,000 global alternative capital raisers, which includes professionals from private equity firms, private credit firms, real estate investment firms, real asset investors, infrastructure investors and hedge funds.

Since 2014, Jensen Partners has tracked more than 11,000 marketing moves across the alternative investment industry. In 2016, Jensen Partners began publishing a quarterly newsletter that highlights key trends and capital raising hiring activity across the alternative investment industry. Jensen Partners became the first executive search firm to track diverse candidates in the alternative investment space in 2019 and will begin tracking the movement of marketers specializing in ESG and impact investing in 2020.

In addition to the annual Alt Credit Fund Intelligence Awards, Jensen Partners is also the recipient of awards from other industry trade publications such as PE Wire, The Drawdown and HFMWeek for its executive search and recruiting expertise in the private equity and hedge fund spaces.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising candidates. The firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

