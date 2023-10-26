JENSEN PRECAST LAUNCHES HARVEST PILLAR BRINGING CONCRETE TRELLIS POSTS TO VINEYARDS AND ORCHARDS

Harvest Pillar concrete trellis posts last longer than wood and steel while saving on repair and replacement costs for vineyards, orchards, nut farms, and hop yards.

RENO, Nev., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Precast, a leading provider of infrastructure solutions, today introduced Harvest Pillar prestressed concrete trellis posts for vineyards, orchards, nut farms, and hop yards. Built to last significantly longer than traditional wood and steel trellis systems, Harvest Pillar products are immune to pests, diseases, and weather events.

Harvest Pillar is a prestressed concrete trellis post system ideal for vineyards, orchards, hop yards, and nut farms. Trusted in Europe for decades, concrete trellis posts are now being offered in the United States by Jensen Precast. Harvest Pillar is more cost-effective than wood or steel posts, offering growers a trellising option focused on longevity and durability. Concrete trellis posts are designed to be sturdy and flexible, meaning fewer replacements and repairs, plus the ability to withstand repeated mechanical harvesting. The Harvest Pillar concrete trellis post system from Jensen Precast is ideal for vineyards, orchards, hop yards, and nut farms. Compared with wood and steel trellising, concrete is weather and disease resistant, ideal for mechanical harvesting, and lasts a lifetime. With fewer repairs and maintenance, Harvest Pillar saves agricultural growers needless expenditures every year. Harvest Pillar is made in California and is now shipping. Delivery and instalation is available.

"Harvest Pillar concrete posts will help growers save on costly repairs and replacement of wood and steel posts," said George Kehagias, Technical Sales Manager for Jensen Precast. "Concrete has long been used in Europe and Australia for trellising. We are now introducing it to American growers, including vineyard management businesses. Harvest Pillar is designed to reduce labor and maintenance costs while providing a lasting solution to recurring trellis replacement needs."

Jensen Precast conducted extensive research in designing and manufacturing Harvest Pillar trellis posts, including strength and deflection testing at Technicon Engineering Services in Fresno, California. Prestressed concrete is made with steel tendons encased in Portland cement, aggregates, and water, the standard materials used to make concrete. The bendable tendons give concrete flexibility in the field during weather and harvesting events. Besides withstanding hot, cold, rainy, snowy, and windy weather, the concrete posts are ideal for mechanical harvesting, remaining intact when vigorously shaken.

Trellis experts and crop growers agree that concrete posts are a viable option for their businesses. Jensen Precast is collaborating with industry leaders to provide next generation solutions for the industry.

"Prestressed concrete posts used in agriculture trellis offer a reliable solution to growers looking to maximize longevity, repeatability, and strength," said Agricultural Engineer Mark De Kleine, PhD, founder of TrellX, a leader in providing cost-effective trellis solutions. "The wide variety of applications and bolt-on accessories is appealing for trellis and covering systems in agriculture production. With a committed domestic producer in the United States, the availability is now unquestioned."

Harvest Pillar products are proudly made in California by Jensen Precast and are now ready for shipping across the United States.

Along with Harvest Pillar trellis posts, Jensen Precast provides engineers, contractors, and agencies with durable and lasting infrastructure products. The company builds utility structures, stormwater systems, pump stations, underground enclosures, earth retention systems, reinforced concrete pipe, and box culvert. Jensen Precast employs a team of in-house engineers to support project acceleration through design innovation.

For growers interested in a pilot project using Harvest Pillar trellis posts or ready for a partial or complete installation buildout, contact Jensen Precast.

Learn more about Harvest Pillar products by visiting HarvestPillar.com.

Speak with one of product experts by calling (775) 352-2700.

Send us an email request for additional information to [email protected] .

About Jensen Precast

Jensen Precast is the largest independently owned precast concrete company in the United States. Founded in 1968 by Donald Jensen, Board Chairman, the company employs more than 1,100 individuals throughout Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, and Washington. Communities, businesses, and government agencies count on Jensen Precast for expertise in achieving infrastructure solutions.

Visit jensenprecast.com for locations, products, quotes, and expert consultation.

