Jensen's Liquors Celebrates Four Decades in South Florida

The Cruz family celebrates success with some exciting changes

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of South Florida's most established privately owned businesses- Jensen's Liquors turns "44" this fall and announces a new addition, Eric Cruz. With the holidays approaching the brand is poised to embrace change, growth and passing of the torch.

Boasting six locations, Jensen's Liquors has been servicing the diverse South Florida neighborhoods for decades. Established in the late 1970s, by Eduardo Cruz Sr., the brand led by [Eduardo's] son Eddie Cruz has made strides in the beverage alcohol retail space.

Eduardo, Eddie, and Eric Cruz

Since the brand's inception in Little Havana, Eddie Cruz was present, learning from his father. Later, Eddie opened his own store and expanded in 2016 adding three more stores. In 2016 he acquired the first, flagship store from his father. What began as an apprenticeship turned into entrepreneurship with decades of experience and success.

Now a 40-year veteran in the industry, Eddie Cruz has expanded his family business. His formula rests heavily on a commitment to customer service. With six locations in tow, Jensen's is an established, respected retail brand in one of the most competitive markets, Miami.

With Eddie at the helm, Jensen's has developed a reputation for offering a one-of-a-kind experience for customers, while also satisfying preferences to include brands and budget. Considered a successful veteran in the industry, Cruz knows what it takes to sustain his six stores ranging from 2,200-3,300 square feet in size and staff of 45. From understanding demographic trends, and chain drivers to being aware of competition and emerging neighborhoods, he also understands how to grow.

With much excitement, the Cruz family announces that his son Eric Cruz will obtain a larger role within the organization. As Jensen's was a family business since the start, Eddie Cruz believes that as his father paved the way for him to embark on his professional career. Eric, the now third generation takes a decision-making role as it relates to Jensen's brand and development. He now oversees the positioning of brand strategy and relationship with the consumer.

"With much having changed since the evolution of the online marketplace, and explosion of social media, how we communicate is ready for a fresh, young approach. Nothing pleases me more than passing this area of business to my son. I am proud to have his innovative insight and know it will help us expand relationships and create new ones with consumers," stated Eddie Cruz.

Jensen's offers some 4,000 spirits SKUs and communicates events, tastings, promotions, and product highlights using a myriad of platforms. Eric Cruz will now implement new methods to get the information to consumers and launch a series of Jensen's official signature events. The first, one kicking off the holiday season and celebrating 43 years in business, details to be announced.

Jensen's Liquors has grown into a powerhouse alcohol retailer. Eddie Cruz along with his son now officially helping take the brand to new heights plan to add an additional location. But for now, will focus on enhancing the customer experience, their e-commerce and digital footprint.

For more information: www.JensensLiquors.com on social media: @JensensLiquors

