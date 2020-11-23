Jenson8 And SMCOVEY Team Up To Make Learning With Virtual Reality Easily Accessible

PROVO, Utah and LONDON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMCOVEY and Jenson8 have entered into a partnership to bring content from the market's top intellectual property creators to life using Jenson8's Apollo virtual reality (VR) platform. This partnership will tap into SMCOVEY's extensive expertise and global distribution network to make the learning and development (L&D) content available anywhere. The partnership's first project will use Jenson8's platform to transform SMCOVEY's flagship training program, Trapologist at Work (TAW), from digital to experiential VR.

Founders David Covey and Stephan Mardyks leveraged their extensive research and years of successful careers in the L&D arena to develop their framework of "Living Trap Free". "Despite heroic, deliberate, significant effort, success can be short-lived or even elusive because we often fall into traps with our habits, lifestyle, and thinking," Covey said. According to Mardyks, "The key to success in today's new world is to learn quickly how to spot and outsmart the traps that are holding us back personally and professionally." Both Covey and Mardyks understand that success in the new normal of remote learning post-COVID-19 needs true innovation that goes beyond flipcharts-over-zoom. Enter Jenson8.

Jena Davidson, founder and CEO of Jenson8, developed the Apollo experiential platform based on the experience she gained over her 20-year career in leadership development, coaching, and mentoring Global 1000 executive teams. "As my business evolved, I realized that global teams were becoming physically separated," said Davidson. "Although remotely located, they still needed to learn by doing. Nothing existed in the marketplace, so we created Apollo to scale and meet the need." The Jenson8 Apollo platform is cloud-based and provides an extremely engaging environment that feels real to the participants and supports assessment, coaching, leadership, team building, and other L&D elements.

The companies will distribute TAW and other learning packages powered by Jenson8 through their combined global network of leading training and consulting partners.

About SMCOVEY

SMCOVEY is a specialty knowledge company founded by two of the industry's most experienced minds, Stephan Mardyks and David Covey. Their passion and commitment to sharing best-in-class knowledge solutions guide their global team and partners. SMCOVEY promotes and distributes 40 brands of leading-edge learning content to over 100 countries.

About Jenson8

Jenson8 is transforming the corporate and professional development markets using virtual reality (VR) to go beyond digital to bring content to life! Backed by machine learning, artificial intelligence, and validated psychometrics, their multiple immersive applications enable your most valuable asset, your people, to learn by doing rather than simply seeing or hearing. Coaching, assessment, team building, leadership, and professional development are measured and taught in an engaging environment. The Jenson8 Apollo platform has delivered real experiences virtually to some of the world's leading global 1000 companies.

