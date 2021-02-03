JENSON8 announces immediate availability of the first VR learning and development experience for teams on Oculus Quest2 for Business

HOVE, United Kingdom, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As shared by our friends at Oculus Quest 2 for Business, virtual reality (VR) offers a "superpower." It's true, you gain a superpower when you put on the headset which can instantly teleport you to new places and deeply stirring experiences. Do you want to swim with dolphins? Climb Mt. Everest? Take a ride on a roller coaster? Virtual world experiences are growing in availability; immediately adding excitement to your own reality. And, in the market we serve, learning and development, our VR provides a remarkable environment for bringing people together to have fun, collaborate, and learn despite their distance or the restrictions for connecting in person.

Today, February 1, we officially transition our virtual reality onto Oculus Quest 2. We are thrilled and so will you be as the headset is light, cordless, and once you put it on, you are transported into a space out of this world (we promise). For the first time in learning and development history, you join your peers, wherever they are, into a new learning place. This problem-solving and time-sensitive environment leads individuals immediately into displaying and expressing their leadership, teamwork, communication, and problem-solving styles.

Sometimes you must go out of the ordinary for a deeper perspective. Jensen8 VR on Oculus Quest 2 for Business creates a new realm, a new world, of insight for leaders. We bring your team into a 3-dimensional VR environment where they see, hear, and feel. "Feeling" is what brings lasting understanding with a big dose of "What just happened in there?" "Did I help the team overcome the obstacles to survive?" "What could I have done better?" There are many sayings that "feelings" illicit responses and those responses can then lead to behavior shifts. At Jenson8, we are excited about the new paradigm for leadership development, delivering real experiences virtually!

Our clients include leading businesses who want the latest in learning and development, resellers (training, coaching, and consulting companies), and content providers. Interested in exploring our VR? We will be doing live demos the last two weeks in February. If you would like to know more, send me an email at [email protected]. We look forward to seeing you in our VR!

