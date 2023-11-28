JENTIS raises €11m Series A to make universal data capture a reality

The funding round led by Bright Pixel Capital, joined by 3TS Capital Partners and Pragmatech Ventures, will fuel product development and accelerate market expansion.

VIENNA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JENTIS, a leader in next-gen data capture technology, today announced that it raised €11 million in a Series A funding round led by Bright Pixel (former Sonae IM) and new co-investor 3TS Capital Partners, with participation by existing investor Pragmatech Ventures. JENTIS empowers businesses to own and control their web data capture independently of third parties. Its breakthrough technology enables radically improved data accuracy for business insights while complying with privacy regulations worldwide

The funding round follows a year of high growth for JENTIS as businesses demand first-party data capture and data protection compliance. Its breakthrough server-side tracking technology that shifts website data collection from users' browsers to a secure cloud has found rapid adoption by large European e-commerce retailers, among trusted brands in banking and finance, and at major digital publishers in the US and Central Europe. 

JENTIS' Data Capture Platform, positioned at the beginning of the data value chain, enhances data accuracy, availability, and compliance in real time. This positively impacts all upstream and downstream tools and platforms, including Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) and analytics platforms. Its broad compatibility enables quick implementation and cost-effective operation without changing existing technology setups. Customers report significant performance improvements, with data uplifts of up to 30%, data correction rates of up to 60%, and significantly faster web page load times. 

In an era where data control and ownership are becoming increasingly vital, JENTIS empowers businesses to adapt seamlessly to this changing landscape, offering them a competitive edge in data management and strategy. This capability is crucial in the context of Google's anticipated 2024 phase-out of third-party cookies. 

The company was founded in 2020 by a team of data analytics and web tracking specialists around CEO Thomas Tauchner. The company opened its German office in 2022 and was named the Austrian Scaleup of the Year in Digital Transformation by Ernst & Young in 2023. 

JENTIS will utilize the new investment to accelerate its geographic growth in key European and US markets and enhance its product development efforts, leading the way to realize universal data capture from all digital data sources – including web, mobile, and the Internet of Things – on one platform.

Thomas Tauchner, Founder and CEO, JENTIS, said: "We see first-party data capture rapidly gaining traction but marketers and advertisers are struggling to realize the full potential for their businesses. We developed our platform to make it easy for businesses to capture the highest web data quality while complying with data protection regulations. With this funding round, we are ready to accelerate our growth and bring our technology to new markets across the globe."

Leonor de L'Hermite, Operating Partner, Bright Pixel Capital, said: "We are seeing the demand for accurate data rising across industries while availability has plummeted. JENTIS has developed an elegant and powerful solution to a complex problem and is positioned to be the first to achieve universal data capture at the beginning of the value chain. We are excited to be part of the journey to make it vastly easier for businesses to achieve data-driven growth while respecting their users' privacy."

"We are impressed by JENTIS' breakthrough Data Capture Platform, which is defining a new, rapidly growing segment in the web infrastructure market. Clients from multiple verticals have realized significant increases in marketing and revenue results leveraging higher data quality, while taking back control over their customer data and ensuring compliance. We are thrilled to join forces and work alongside the JENTIS team as the Company scales." added Sever Totia, 3TS Partner, who is also joining JENTIS' board of directors. 

Evgeny Sergeev, Founder and General Partner, Pragmatech, said: "We are excited to continue supporting JENTIS as they grow into a leading vendor in the first-party data capture and privacy compliance space. From their early days, when we first met, the company has grown exponentially, which clearly demonstrates a strong market demand and relevance of innovation made by JENTIS. With this new backing, the team under Thomas's leadership is well-equipped to continue its global reach in key markets."

For more information about JENTIS, please visit: https://jentis.com/en

About JENTIS

JENTIS is an Austrian scale-up specializing in advanced server-side web tracking and data protection technologies. Its Data Capture Platform is an all-in-one tracking solution that provides enhanced data quality and data sovereignty to businesses while enabling compliance with GDPR and other global data protection regulations. JENTIS raised a seed funding round of €3 million in 2022 ahead of a €11 million Series A round in November 2023. 

