Jenzabar Announces Enhanced Self-Service Capabilities for Jenzabar One Student to Empower Student Academic Planning

BOSTON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar, a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced a significant enhancement to the Jenzabar One Student Advising and Registration modules that empowers students to take a more active role in their academic planning. With the new self-service functionality, students are now able to edit their own academic degree plans using any mobile device, simplifying the advising process for both students and advisors.

To foster student success, Jenzabar One Student's new self-service capabilities allow students to visualize and interact with their degree plans and course selections. Schools can specify which student populations they will allow to update their degree program. Authorized students can then select the courses they wish to take and when they take them. Advisors can review course selections to ensure students stay on the path to completion. As students move through their academic journey, they can take on more responsibility and accountability in their course selection as they prepare for graduation and beyond.

Jenzabar One Student's comprehensive degree planning solution helps students chart their path to graduation. The integrated solution takes academic planning to the next level. Students can view curriculum trees with identified course requirements, pre-requisites, co-requisites, and the recommended pathway for graduation.

"Academic planning drives the registration process for higher education. It is often challenging for academic advisors to create and update plans for each student and for every term," said Jeff Elliott, Director of Product Management at Jenzabar. "By empowering students to be more active in the academic planning process, advisors will be able to manage more student advisees and spend more time on those students who need assistance and support which will lead to greater student success."

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower student's success and helps higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn.

