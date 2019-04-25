Jenzabar Announces Life Is Good's Co-Founder Bert Jacobs To Keynote At Jenzabar's Annual Meeting

BOSTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education system solutions, today announced that Life is Good® Co-founder and Chief Executive Optimist, Bert Jacobs, will deliver the opening keynote at the company's annual user conference, JAM 2019. This year's event will take place from May 29 - June 1 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California. In his keynote, "Harnessing the Power of Optimism to Innovate and Thrive," Jacobs will focus on inspiring others to choose optimism, grow the good in their lives, and share his vision for leadership and social responsibility.

JAM is the annual conference where over 1500 Jenzabar customers, partners, and associates gather to network, learn more about Jenzabar's education technology solutions and services, and discuss industry best practices. With over 350 content-rich breakout sessions and numerous networking opportunities, JAM provides a powerful learning environment for users to discover how their peers are cutting costs, boosting revenues, maximizing their technology, and optimizing data for decision-making reporting. Attendees will hear what's new and forthcoming from Jenzabar and learn new approaches and innovative ideas to tackle their daily tasks and long-term challenges to maximize institutional success.

"JAM is a dynamic, collaborative environment where customers, partners, and employees come together to learn, share, and connect – with the goal to maximize institutional success," said David Kaupp, Vice President of Marketing at Jenzabar. "Bert Jacobs' powerful optimism, good vibes, and messages of gratitude and simplicity will be a great fit with our Jenzabar community."

Sessions will focus on new methods, timesaving techniques, case studies and best practices around hot topics including data analytics, cloud, the new student, online learning, mobile, academic planning, enrollment management, student advising, retention, advancement, finance, human resource, payroll, student life and institutional intelligence.

Bert Jacobs is a Co-founder and Chief Executive Optimist of The Life is Good Company, which spreads the power of optimism through inspiring art, a passionate community, and groundbreaking nonprofit work. Bert and his brother John launched their business with $78 in their pockets, selling t-shirts in the streets of Boston. Today, Life is Good is a $100 million positive lifestyle brand sold by over 2,000 retailers, positively impacting over 1 million kids annually through the Life is Good Kids Foundation.

Registration is now open for JAM 2019. For additional information and to register, visit https://www.jenzabarevents.com/jam/2019/registration_form.cfm . Group discounts are available to schools that send five or more attendees.

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower student's success and helps higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn.

