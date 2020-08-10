Jenzabar Continues Momentum as Higher Education Transforms Globally in Q2 2020

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced the results of its second quarter, which showed continued momentum in new customer acquisitions and product innovations.

Higher education institutions around the world are turning to Jenzabar for superior solutions to improve student success. In the second quarter, the University of the Potomac in Washington, DC; San Juan Bautista School of Medicine (SJBSM) in Puerto Rico; and Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Morocco selected Jenzabar SONIS, a comprehensive student information system designed for smaller and specialized institutions. Additionally, Beacon College in Florida as well as Molloy College in New York upgraded to Jenzabar One in the second quarter.

"Jenzabar has allowed SJBSM to establish a comprehensive student information system to meet student needs. Jenzabar SONIS will convert current paper-based processes to a digital platform system and improve services," said Nelida Rivera, Director of the Promoting Postbaccalaureate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans Program at SJBSM. "Jenzabar SONIS will help us maximize efficiency, improve information accuracy, and provide tools to facilitate decision-making processes that will help us achieve strategic objectives."

Kicking Off a New Decade With Product Innovation

In the second quarter, Jenzabar launched Jenzabar Unity Platform, a unified integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) solution that allows higher education institutions to simplify the management of their technology ecosystem and digital integrations across campus. Jenzabar also launched support for competency-based education (CBE) programs to help institutions support a wider range of academic offerings and self-paced education pathways.

The company further established its technology leadership when Jenzabar Analytics was named a finalist in the 2020 EdTech Cool Tool Awards in the Higher Education Solution category. The solution was recognized for enabling unprecedented visibility and data-informed decision-making to higher education. With highly visual, easy-to-understand dashboards, Jenzabar Analytics helps institutions leverage data to identify trends, make projections, and discover new opportunities.

"We're extremely proud of our company's successes this year, particularly in the wake of this extraordinary pandemic and the many challenges higher education institutions are facing around the globe," said Ling Chai, President and CEO of Jenzabar. "Jenzabar rapidly responded to help customers support the unprecedented shift to online learning and in providing self-service solutions to keep students productive. We did this while continuing to deliver new, innovative products that make it easier for higher education institutions to reduce costs and retain students."

