Jenzabar Continues Robust Growth with 13 New Customers and Upgrades for Cloud-based Student Systems Solutions in Q2 2019

Colleges and universities are seeking the most advanced technology available to digitally transform their organizations to meet the needs of the new student and improve institutional efficiencies. To address these challenges, schools are turning to Jenzabar, who now has over 200 higher education institutions running their Student Information Systems on Jenzabar Cloud Services.

The Baptist College of Florida, Buena Vista University, Cedar Crest College, Community College of Beaver County, John A. Logan College, North American University, Seton Hill University, Southeastern University, and Voorhees College selected Jenzabar One, the company's unified, cloud-ready platform. Jenzabar Student within Jenzabar One is a cloud-ready and mobile-friendly student information system, connecting staff, students, and services on a collaborative platform. Jenzabar One is a powerful suite of technology products and services providing campuses with mobile-friendly solutions for both student and institutional success.

CompTIA, Jakes Divinity School, Nossi College of Art and Union Presbyterian Seminary chose Jenzabar SONIS, a powerful yet cost-effective student information system designed specifically for specialized higher education and vocational institutions. This cloud-based, mobile-ready software connects students, faculty, and administration in one easy to use package.

"In today's competitive higher education market, schools require highly innovative technology that enables them to personalize the student experience and improve student engagement," said Ling Chai, president and CEO of Jenzabar. "Our new customers and expanded engagements reflect Jenzabar's compelling student-centric capabilities that allow institutions to help students be successful. Jenzabar is leading the way with its progressive product portfolio including Jenzabar Analytics, which brings data-driven decision making to higher education."

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students' success and helps higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn.

